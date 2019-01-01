Use a Lean UX Canvas for User Centered Design in Miro
Understand the purpose of the lean management methodology
Describe the main components of the Lean UX Canvas
Develop the Lean UX Canvas and describe the experimentation process
By the end of this project, you will be able to use a Lean UX Canvas for User Centered Design to support efficient experimentation to rapidly deliver improvements in product and process design. To do this you will gain hands-on experience working in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork where you will leverage agile principles and the Lean UX Canvas to dissect and solve business problems. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Identifying Meaningful Metrics
Business Process Management
Lean Methodology
Project Design
User Centered Design (UCD)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the lean management method and its purpose.
Identify the components of the Lean User Experience Canvas.
Review the benefits of the Lean UX Canvas.
Explore the templates and tools available and install the Lean UX Canvas in Miro.
Complete the Lean UX Canvas, consider experimentation techniques, and iterative improvements in Miro.
