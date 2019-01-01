Judy King is the founder and owner of Crown Consulting and Coaching. Judy draws on more than 20 years of multi-disciplinary experience in large organizations (American Express, McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs), entrepreneurial endeavors, consulting engagements, an MBA, and professional leadership and coaching education (Georgetown University Institute for Transformational Leadership). Judy offers a unique combination of senior-level business experience and an evolved perspective on the pathway to cultivating strong leadership and professional development. Judy is Leadership Circle and ACC certified through the International Coach Federation. She is a practitioner in Growth Edge interviewing/exploration (rooted in adult development theory), an accomplished business writer, and is qualified to administer and interpret a variety of assessments. Embracing a growth mindset, she “walks the talk” that learning and development are an ongoing practice. It was during her tenure in corporate roles that she discovered her true passion and talent for helping people develop and maximize their leadership potential.