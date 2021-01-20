About this Course

5,039 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify and adapt traditional asset management principles and practices toward the improved management of information assets.

  • Measure information’s various value characteristics to help justify or prove information-related expenditures.

  • Articulate the challenges, pitfalls, and paradoxes regarding information’s role as a something owned and controlled.

  • Lay out new and emerging organizational roles for treating information as an actual business asset.

Skills you will gain

  • strategy
  • Accounting
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • Innovation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1 Managing Information as an Asset

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 96 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Measuring and Accounting for Information

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 Privacy, Rights, Ownership, and Sovereignty

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4 Roles and Organization Structure

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INFONOMICS II: BUSINESS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT AND MEASUREMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder