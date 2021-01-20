Even decades into the Information Age, accounting practices yet fail to recognize the financial value of information. Moreover, traditional asset management practices fail to recognize information as an asset to be managed with earnest discipline. This has led to a business culture of complacence, and the inability for most organizations to fully leverage available information assets.
Identify and adapt traditional asset management principles and practices toward the improved management of information assets.
Measure information’s various value characteristics to help justify or prove information-related expenditures.
Articulate the challenges, pitfalls, and paradoxes regarding information’s role as a something owned and controlled.
Lay out new and emerging organizational roles for treating information as an actual business asset.
- strategy
- Accounting
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- Innovation
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Course Orientation
Module 1 Managing Information as an Asset
Module 2: Measuring and Accounting for Information
Module 3 Privacy, Rights, Ownership, and Sovereignty
Module 4 Roles and Organization Structure
Very interesting course for all interested in Information, and how to evaluate information value.
Great course! Highly recommended for people who want to understand data valuation.
