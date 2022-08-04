About this Course

2,422 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain key concepts and frameworks in information systems and cloud computing.

  • Identify and apply different business applications to solve problems in different business domains.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Howard University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Foundations of Information Systems

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

Technology and Hardware Components

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Business Applications

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Strategies and Ethics

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)

About the Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization

Introduction to Information Systems for Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder