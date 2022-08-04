This course introduces foundational concepts in business information systems. It presents essential components of data systems, how data systems are used in business, and the roles and responsibilities of people who work within information systems.
This course is part of the Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
2,422 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Explain key concepts and frameworks in information systems and cloud computing.
Identify and apply different business applications to solve problems in different business domains.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
Foundations of Information Systems
6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
7 hours to complete
Technology and Hardware Components
7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 64 min)
4 hours to complete
Business Applications
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)
4 hours to complete
Strategies and Ethics
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
About the Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.