Dr. Carlos Buskey holds a doctorate in Computer Sciences from Pace University in Westchester, NY, a graduate degree from Bowie State University in Management Information Systems, and an undergraduate degree from Virginia State University in Information Systems and Decision Sciences. Dr. Buskey spent his 22+ Years as a business and technology consultant before joining Howard University School of Business Information Systems Department in 2015. His research interests include social capital, cybersecurity, technology availability, and technology education.