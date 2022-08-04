About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
What you will learn

  • Detail the value that cloud systems offer to businesses.

  • Justify use of the cloud for business problem solving and digital transformation.

  • Align business objectives with appropriate cloud deployment types to benefit an organization.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Foundations of the Cloud

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Cloud Technology

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Transformation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Cloud Deployment

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

