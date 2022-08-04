This course focuses on leveraging the cloud for business problem solving and digital transformation. Learners will analyze the impact of cloud computing layers on business outcomes, identify best practices for cloud security, and discuss how cloud products and services support sustainability efforts.
This course is part of the Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Detail the value that cloud systems offer to businesses.
Justify use of the cloud for business problem solving and digital transformation.
Align business objectives with appropriate cloud deployment types to benefit an organization.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Foundations of the Cloud
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Cloud Technology
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min)
2 hours to complete
Transformation
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min)
4 hours to complete
Cloud Deployment
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
About the Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
