In this course, learners will be introduced to the capstone project and learn how to integrate the design thinking process in business problem solving. In addition, learners will develop a prototype and get feedback from peers.
This course is part of the Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Analyze the role of design thinking on business transformation.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Introduction to Capstone and Design Thinking
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Design Thinking: Empathize and Define
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min)
2 hours to complete
Design Thinking: Ideate and Prototype
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min)
3 hours to complete
Design Thinking: Test
3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
About the Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
