Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

  • Analyze the role of design thinking on business transformation.

Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Howard University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Introduction to Capstone and Design Thinking

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Design Thinking: Empathize and Define

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Design Thinking: Ideate and Prototype

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min)
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Design Thinking: Test

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Introduction to Information Systems for Business Specialization

Introduction to Information Systems for Business

