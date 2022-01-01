University of Minnesota
Information systems are a group of networks and processes that are interconnected to enable the collection, filtering, processing, creation and transmission, and delivery of data. They involve both hardware and software.
Information systems also refers to the massive industry that has developed around the business management of this infrastructure. It incorporates computer science, business processes, and information technology. Careers in information systems are widespread across every major industry and geography, and the field continues to grow as the world becomes more digitally connected through information systems networks.
Information systems is important to learn because you can get many different technology jobs in the field. More career jobs are becoming available in areas like database management and administration, IT security, technical support, data systems analysis, and network engineering. Learning about information systems will give you a chance to work in more industries and grow your range of career options.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that demand for information systems professionals is likely to grow 10% from 2019 to 2029. This is due to the growing need for hardware and software technicians for companies that are pushing their business into digital processes.
There are many careers that use information systems knowledge, including roles in information systems management, database administration, management consulting, systems administration, IT security, financial banking, networking, and communications analysts.
These jobs are spread across all industries, from manufacturing and production to telecommunications and healthcare. As every industry makes moves to create digital processes for its customers and its employees, careers in information systems will be at the forefront of each industry.
When you take online courses for information systems, you will learn the basic principles of how computer systems managers plan, develop, and execute strategies for computer-related projects in organizations. Learning this knowledge increases your understanding of potential technology challenges and issues in small and large organizations. You will also gain the awareness and skills needed to successfully tackle these projects head-on.
Once you understand the basics of information systems, then it becomes easier to move deeper into technology topics to find out more. Taking online classes can serve you well by equipping you with inside knowledge and practical understanding of information systems from qualified experts who can help you along the way.