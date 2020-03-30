About this Course

32,954 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

15 minutes to complete

Course Preliminaries

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading
7 minutes to complete

Chapter 1 Information Measures

7 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min)
2 hours to complete

Chapter 2 Information Measures - Part 1

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Chapter 2 Information Measures - Part 2

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Chapter 3 The I-Measure - Part 1

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Chapter 3 The I-Measure - Part 2

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min)
2 hours to complete

Chapter 4 Zero-Error Data Compression - Part 1

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INFORMATION THEORY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder