The lectures of this course are based on the first 11 chapters of Prof. Raymond Yeung’s textbook entitled Information Theory and Network Coding (Springer 2008). This book and its predecessor, A First Course in Information Theory (Kluwer 2002, essentially the first edition of the 2008 book), have been adopted by over 60 universities around the world as either a textbook or reference text.
Information TheoryThe Chinese University of Hong Kong
About this Course
32,954 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: French, Portuguese (European), Russian, English, Spanish
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: French, Portuguese (European), Russian, English, Spanish
Offered by
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK teachers and students hail from all corners of the world. CUHK graduates are connected worldwide through an expansive alumni network.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
15 minutes to complete
Course Preliminaries
15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading
7 minutes to complete
Chapter 1 Information Measures
7 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min)
2 hours to complete
Chapter 2 Information Measures - Part 1
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Chapter 2 Information Measures - Part 2
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Chapter 3 The I-Measure - Part 1
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Chapter 3 The I-Measure - Part 2
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min)
2 hours to complete
Chapter 4 Zero-Error Data Compression - Part 1
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Reviews
- 5 stars84.87%
- 4 stars7.56%
- 3 stars3.36%
- 2 stars0.84%
- 1 star3.36%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INFORMATION THEORY
View all reviews
by KRMar 30, 2020
Very helpful in learning theorems about information theory
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.