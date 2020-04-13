By cuguilke•
Apr 13, 2020
I can read the damn equations by myself thank you very much.
To save everyone's time: go and take the class from Prof David MacKay which is available online.
You're welcome.
By Roberto K•
Feb 13, 2018
It seems this course is abandoned by the organizers.
We finished the first week, when usually there are a lot of interactions among participants and the discussion forum has only 4 messages that were dropped a lot of time ago, and none of them were answered or replied. The course staff did not leave any message, answer any question, and show any real interaction.
Frankly I do not understand how this course could get 5 star rating.
Very frustrating given this is an unusual and nice subject...
By KANDULA S D R R•
Mar 31, 2020
Very helpful in learning theorems about information theory
By jadoul m•
Aug 23, 2020
Excellent course!
One downside only: the peer-grading process and the huge percentage of plagiarism. Not more than a few percent (maybe less) of submissions are not plagia. Certificates have no value, but what you learn is quite valuable.
By Adelya K D•
Dec 1, 2020
I think the knowledge that I get here help me in the future. Thanks, coursera!
By Baiduashova D•
Dec 2, 2021
Очень увлекатльный курс
By K J S•
Mar 22, 2020
teaching was nice
By Eranga W•
Dec 15, 2021
very good course
By chandan k•
Apr 3, 2019
GOOD
By Asanka S•
Nov 25, 2021
It was interesting. However, really complicated.
By Isaac M•
Jun 26, 2019
A little bit boring like conventional lectures, but I understand it's quite mathematical one rather than storytelling subjects.
By ZHENG, W•
Feb 3, 2022
Student from CUHK here. 都唔想用英文打字，直接中文嬲。成堂課對住powerpoint 全程照讀冇一D語氣，一節coursera課搞到咁細，果d證明邊有人care啊？D作業死鬼難，上左幾十個鐘上到week9實在堅持唔落去。 明明費了很大功夫也什麼都沒學會
By 21LE0134 D A•
Dec 22, 2021
Excellent course with good syllabus content
By Lik M C•
Nov 9, 2020
Very useful course!