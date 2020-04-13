Chevron Left
Information Theory by The Chinese University of Hong Kong

4.7
stars
118 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

The lectures of this course are based on the first 11 chapters of Prof. Raymond Yeung’s textbook entitled Information Theory and Network Coding (Springer 2008). This book and its predecessor, A First Course in Information Theory (Kluwer 2002, essentially the first edition of the 2008 book), have been adopted by over 60 universities around the world as either a textbook or reference text. At the completion of this course, the student should be able to: 1) Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of information theory. 2) Appreciate the notion of fundamental limits in communication systems and more generally all systems. 3) Develop deeper understanding of communication systems. 4) Apply the concepts of information theory to various disciplines in information science....

Top reviews

Filter by:

Reviews for Information Theory

By cuguilke

Apr 13, 2020

I can read the damn equations by myself thank you very much.

To save everyone's time: go and take the class from Prof David MacKay which is available online.

You're welcome.

By Roberto K

Feb 13, 2018

It seems this course is abandoned by the organizers.

We finished the first week, when usually there are a lot of interactions among participants and the discussion forum has only 4 messages that were dropped a lot of time ago, and none of them were answered or replied. The course staff did not leave any message, answer any question, and show any real interaction.

Frankly I do not understand how this course could get 5 star rating.

Very frustrating given this is an unusual and nice subject...

By KANDULA S D R R

Mar 31, 2020

Very helpful in learning theorems about information theory

By jadoul m

Aug 23, 2020

Excellent course!

One downside only: the peer-grading process and the huge percentage of plagiarism. Not more than a few percent (maybe less) of submissions are not plagia. Certificates have no value, but what you learn is quite valuable.

By Adelya K D

Dec 1, 2020

I think the knowledge that I get here help me in the future. Thanks, coursera!

By Baiduashova D

Dec 2, 2021

​Очень увлекатльный курс

By K J S

Mar 22, 2020

teaching was nice

By Eranga W

Dec 15, 2021

very good course

By chandan k

Apr 3, 2019

GOOD

By Asanka S

Nov 25, 2021

It was interesting. However, really complicated.

By Isaac M

Jun 26, 2019

A little bit boring like conventional lectures, but I understand it's quite mathematical one rather than storytelling subjects.

By ZHENG, W

Feb 3, 2022

Student from CUHK here. 都唔想用英文打字，直接中文嬲。成堂課對住powerpoint 全程照讀冇一D語氣，一節coursera課搞到咁細，果d證明邊有人care啊？D作業死鬼難，上左幾十個鐘上到week9實在堅持唔落去。 明明費了很大功夫也什麼都沒學會

By 21LE0134 D A

Dec 22, 2021

Excellent course with good syllabus content

By Lik M C

Nov 9, 2020

Very useful course!

