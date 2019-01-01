Prof. Yeung received the BS, MEng and PhD degrees in electrical engineering from Cornell University in 1984, 1985, and 1988, respectively. He joined AT&T Bell Laboratories in 1988. He came to
CUHK
in 1991 and has been with the Department of Information Engineering since then, where he is currently the Choh-Ming Li Professor of Information Engineering. Since 2010, he has been serving as Co-Director of the
Institute of Network Coding
. He is the author of the books
A First Course in Information Theory
(Kluwer Academic/Plenum Publishers, 2002) and
Information Theory and Network Coding
(Springer 2008), which have been adopted by over 60 institutions around the world. His research interest is in
information theory
and
network coding
. He was a consultant in a project of Jet Propulsion Laboratory for salvaging the malfunctioning
Galileo Spacecraft
.
Prof. Yeung is a member of the Board of Governors of the
IEEE Information Theory Society
from 1999 to 2001. He has served on the committees of a number of information theory symposiums and workshops. He was the General Chair of the First Workshop on Network, Coding, and Applications (NetCod 2005), a Technical Co-Chair of the 2006 IEEE International Symposium on Information Theory, and a Technical Co-Chair of the 2006 IEEE Information Theory Workshop, Chengdu. He will organize with
David Tse
the 2015 IEEE International Symposium on Information Theory in Hong Kong.