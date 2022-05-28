딥 러닝 전문화의 다섯 번째 과정에서는 시퀀스 모델과 음성 인식, 음악 합성, 챗봇, 기계 번역, 자연어 처리(NLP) 등과 같은 흥미로운 애플리케이션에 익숙해질 것입니다.
시퀀스 모델DeepLearning.AI
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 41 hours to complete
Korean
Subtitles: Korean, English, Arabic
Skills you will gain
- Recurrent Neural Network
- Natural Language
- Word Embedding
- Gradient
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
14 hours to complete
순환 신경망
LSTM, GRU 및 양방향 RNN을 포함하여 시계열 데이터에 뛰어난 성능을 보이는 모델 유형 및 여러 변형 및 순환 신경망 확인.
14 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 112 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
9 hours to complete
자연어 처리 및 단어 임베딩
자연어 처리의 딥 러닝는 가장 강력한 조합입니다. 단어 벡터 표현 및 임베딩 레이어를 사용하여 감정 분석, 명명된 엔터티 인식 및 신경망 기계 번역을 비롯한 다양한 애플리케이션에서 뛰어난 성능으로 순환 신경망을 훈련합니다.
9 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
9 hours to complete
시퀀스 모델 및 주의 메커니즘
입력 시퀀스가 주어졌을 때 모델이 주의를 집중할 위치를 결정하는 데 도움이 되는 알고리즘인 주의 메커니즘을 사용하여 시퀀스 모델을 보강합니다. 그런 다음 음성 인식과 오디오 데이터를 처리하는 방법을 살펴봅니다.
9 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 98 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
9 hours to complete
트랜스포머 네트워크
9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
