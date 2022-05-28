About this Course

Intermediate Level
  • Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
  • A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 41 hours to complete
Korean

Skills you will gain

  • Recurrent Neural Network
  • Natural Language
  • Word Embedding
  • Gradient
Intermediate Level
  • Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
  • A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 41 hours to complete
Korean

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 hours to complete

순환 신경망

14 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 112 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

자연어 처리 및 단어 임베딩

9 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

시퀀스 모델 및 주의 메커니즘

9 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 98 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

트랜스포머 네트워크

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

