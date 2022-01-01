- Computer Software
Introduction to Computer Information Systems Specialization
Launch Your Career in Computers. Learn basic computer skills and how to apply them in real world situations.
Offered By
What you will learn
Identify the basic hardware components of a computer. Explain how software creates a functional and productive computer. Build a basic computer.
Students will learn digital literacy, how to use the internet as a productivity tool, and how to manage security threats and protect data.
Use productivity tools to create documents and presentations. Apply agile project management skills. Pursue a job in computer information systems.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Students will build a computer by applying lessons on computer hardware, software, and network security. Students will also create a presentation that explains why each computer part was chosen and how the computer's design aligns with the needs of a particular business or scenario.
This is an introductory course so no particular background is needed.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Computer Hardware and Software
This course provides foundational understanding of how computers process information through hardware and software. You will investigate the world of Information Technology (IT) and survey hardware components, mobile devices, operating systems, programs and apps, network fundamentals, the Internet, and touch on security and ethics.
Data, Security, and Privacy
This course provides hands-on experience with technology-based productivity tools, as well as foundational knowledge and understanding of system design and development. The course is designed to integrate concepts of hardware, software, and the Internet. This course also provides an overview of data security, data privacy, and ways to increase productivity and efficiency. Students will also investigate technology career paths and some of the various certifications available in the industry.
Productivity and Systems Development
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
