About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Directory Service
  • Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)
  • Backup
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is System Administration?

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 44 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Network and Infrastructure Services

6 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 74 min), 6 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Software and Platform Services

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 45 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Directory Services

7 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 100 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes

