This course will transition you from working on a single computer to an entire fleet. Systems administration is the field of IT that’s responsible for maintaining reliable computers systems in a multi-user environment. In this course, you’ll learn about the infrastructure services that keep all organizations, big and small, up and running. We’ll deep dive on cloud so that you’ll understand everything from typical cloud infrastructure setups to how to manage cloud resources. You'll also learn how to manage and configure servers and how to use industry tools to manage computers, user information, and user productivity. Finally, you’ll learn how to recover your organization’s IT infrastructure in the event of a disaster.
What is System Administration?
Welcome to the System Administration course of the IT Support Professional Certificate! In the first week of this course, we will cover the basics of system administration. We'll cover organizational policies, IT infrastructure services, user and hardware provisioning, routine maintenance, troubleshooting, and managing potential issues. By the end of this module, you will understand the roles and responsibilities of a System Administrator. So let's get started!
Network and Infrastructure Services
In the second week of this course, we'll learn about network and infrastructure services. We will cover what IT infrastructure services are and what their role is in system administration. We'll also learn about server operating systems, virtualization, network services, DNS for web services, and how to troubleshoot network services. By the end of this module, you will know the most common IT infrastructure services you'll encounter when handling system administration tasks.
Software and Platform Services
In the third week of this course, we'll explore software and platform services. We'll cover what types of software and platform services you may encounter in a tech role and how to manage them. We'll learn how to configure email services, security services, file services, print services, and platform services. We'll explore ways to troubleshoot platform services and common issues to look out for. By the end of this module, you'll understand how to setup and manage the IT infrastructure services to help a business stay productive, keep information secure, and deliver applications to its users.
Directory Services
In the fourth week of this course, we'll learn about directory services. Specifically, we'll cover how two of the most popular directory services, Active Directory and OpenLDAP, work in action. We'll explore the concept of centralized management and how this can help SysAdmins maintain and support all the different parts of an IT infrastructure. By the end of this module, you will know how to add users, passwords, and use group policies in Active Directory and OpenLDAP.
Great and helped to do the course succesfully and it was intresting the process and the way the course is designed to meet the capability to understand anyone has a basic knowledge in AD,DNS and DHCP
I am glad to have complete this course outline in System admin and IT infrastructure services. Thank you the all the tutors, Google and JAN for making this a dream come true. I am very grateful
I enjoyed to learn this course and quite interesting. Lecturer was appreciable. I would recommend to teach with some graphics in videos which will be more understandable and easy to remember.
This is a great course! Very informative and right tools are explained for a SysAdmin job. This might give you a kick start for a comprehensive study drive required for a dedicated job capacity.
