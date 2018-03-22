DC
Feb 12, 2022
This is a course which I enjoyed. It gave a good insight of the learning methodologies which we have often heard of but not given due importance. Also, the brain facts is cool :) My 5/5 to this course
CS
Aug 1, 2020
The best course so far. I feel like this course actually showed us things we would be doing day to day in the workplace. It's nice to problem solve since that will probably be a big chunk of the job.
By Jonathan E•
Mar 22, 2018
I really hate giving this 3 stars because it is actually filled with a lot of material however I do feel like there was room to include more videos in substitution and/or as a supplement to the supplemental readings.
Since I have experience in the field already it is not an issue for me to follow, but I feel if someone who has no experience in this field quiklabs and more videos would really help steer them on the right track.
Regardless, the policies and procedures that we're described will help develop a great culture for sysadmins. I've been in many environments where there wasn't a formal disaster recovery plan, hardware lifecycle, etc. this was very detailed and some of this information can also be applied on the business side as well very valuable.
By alexander j•
Jul 26, 2018
Way too many rabbit holes of information. I could take the topics and run with it but then what would be the point of a course? Videos just go over things, shallow in some areas, a little too deep in other areas. Content became a strain.
By Destiny Y•
Nov 17, 2019
I just cannot thank Google and Coursera enough for this opportunity. This particular module of the entire Google IT Programme really kindled my curiosity to learn more using this path. Thank you.
By ASHFAQ A M K•
Dec 14, 2018
Good course which gives as much details about administration and infrastructure services . A Big thank you for Google , Coursera and The instructor for giving a valuable knowledge to me. Thank you
By Daniel R•
Jan 15, 2020
week 5 got overly complicated and disorganized. the instructor was not fluid and was difficult to understand at times. there should have been more time spend on the basics in the active directory portion vs cramming in a bunch in 4 8-13 minute long videos.
By Che V F•
Jun 28, 2018
The promise you upon completion you will be given the option to advertise your certificate to various companies. That is not true. I finished and got the certificate after completing all the 6 courses for about 5months. There is no option to make your certificates accessible to the suppose companies folks. It is a goose chase. Don't fall for it
By William C•
May 27, 2018
The instructor was very difficult to understand and follow. Difficult to decipher what content is most important and what is not while only touching on some of the more important issues and leaving them up to the student to figure it out via additional reading and rambling on about lesser important items.
By Sameer J•
Jul 8, 2018
This is a great course! Very informative and right tools are explained for a SysAdmin job. This might give you a kick start for a comprehensive study drive required for a dedicated job capacity.
By Robert G V•
May 22, 2018
Weakest of all the series so far.
By Hank H•
May 13, 2018
Far too basic. Needed some hands on labs as the previous courses had. Many of the topics cover, backups for example, felt like solutions you might give a home user rather than what you would use in a small business environment.
By Oscar A R Q•
Jan 16, 2020
This chapter is very interesting since describes a lot of the things that we have at the office running on the background but we never understood well. The material is well put together, congrats.
By Colton S•
Aug 2, 2020
The best course so far. I feel like this course actually showed us things we would be doing day to day in the workplace. It's nice to problem solve since that will probably be a big chunk of the job.
By Emmanuelle M•
Jul 26, 2018
THIS was the course I was waiting for! I feel like this gets into the true heart of what it means to be an IT specialist. I loved learning about Virtualization, Backups, Active Directories, etc.
By sebin s•
Aug 20, 2018
Loved this course but the presence of lot of technical terms and lack of hands on experience made this course difficult to pursue.
By Deleted A•
Oct 21, 2018
This course is good, but it relies too much on the supplemental readings.
By Anthony T D•
Feb 8, 2019
Very tough course and poorly designed for learning. Out of all of the courses, this was the hardest to follow.
By Huber V•
Jul 19, 2019
It was Ok. Too much theory needs more action for better understand.
By luis p•
Jul 25, 2018
A lot to take in, not enough to interact with.
By Kelly S•
Mar 22, 2018
Some of the information is good, but the labs in the courses are broken for the most part. Support is very slow and hard to understand - English is a second language for many of the staff. The whole certification should be put on hold until the labs and other problems are fixed.
By Amina A•
Jan 30, 2020
Quite a lot to assimilate without enough labs. The grading scheme is also terrible.
By Soloria•
Sep 19, 2018
I felt there wasn't enough hands on lessons, quizzes, or test.
By Jeremy•
Mar 23, 2018
wish there were things work hands on during this course.
By Evgeny M•
Jun 17, 2018
Very theoretical. Need more practical challenges.
By marshall l•
Jul 11, 2018
I would have liked more labs with the course
By Sneh V•
May 27, 2020
Everything is in supplementaryreading