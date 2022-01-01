About this Specialization

This specialized program is aimed at computer people who want to enter the field of information systems and learn their different types of requirements, architectures, performance, techniques and tools so you can know when to use business intelligence, data mining, data science, databases , databases in memory or big data in order to have reliable, maintainable and scalable data intensive systems. Through 4 courses, you will cover [transactional relational databases, business intelligence and Data warehousing, NoSQL technologies, and reliable, scalable and maintainable data intensive applications that will prepare you for a specialized information system consultant or data scientist.
How the Specialization Works

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Relational database systems

4.4
stars
415 ratings
76 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Business intelligence and data warehousing

3.9
stars
89 ratings
22 reviews
Course3

Course 3

NoSQL systems

4.3
stars
153 ratings
30 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Designing data-intensive applications

4.5
stars
35 ratings
3 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Frequently Asked Questions

