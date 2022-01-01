- Business Intelligence
Database systems Specialization
Start your career on Data Science!. Apply strategies and tools to develop any kind of information system
Skills you will gain
Course 1, project a Book Store.
For this project, you will design, implement and query a transactional database system for a Book Store. The database system will contain books, authors, stores, and sales detail.
Course 2, project On-Line Analytical Processing of a Book Store
For this project, you will design and implement an analytical database. You will be able to program and execute OLAP queries to the data-warehouse
Course 3: NoSQL Systems
Project: Analysis of book sales on a NoSQL database
For this project you will design, implement and query a NoSQL Database system for a Book Store using MongoDB
Course 4: Recommendation system
For this project you will design a recommendation system for book reading and sales stored in a distributed parallel database.
Some related experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Relational database systems
Welcome to the specialization course Relational Database Systems. This course will be completed on six weeks, it will be supported with videos and various documents that will allow you to learn in a very simple way how several types of information systems and databases are available to solve different problems and needs of the companies.
Business intelligence and data warehousing
Welcome to the specialization course Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing. This course will be completed on six weeks, it will be supported with videos and various documents that will allow you to learn in a very simple way how to identify, design and develop analytical information systems, such as Business Intelligence with a descriptive analysis on data warehouses. You will be able to understand the problem of integration and predictive analysis of high volume of unstructured data (big data) with data mining and the Hadoop framework.
NoSQL systems
Welcome to the specialization course of NoSQL Systems.
Designing data-intensive applications
Welcome to the specialization course of Designing data-intensive applications.
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
La Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México fue fundada el 21 de septiembre de 1551 con el nombre de la Real y Pontificia Universidad de México. Es la más grande e importante universidad de México e Iberoamérica. Tiene como propósito primordial estar al servicio del país y de la humanidad, formar profesionistas útiles a la sociedad, organizar y realizar investigaciones, principalmente acerca de las condiciones y problemas nacionales, y extender con la mayor amplitud posible, los beneficios de la cultura.
