About this Course

60,244 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Information Security (INFOSEC)
  • Information Technology (IT) Management
  • Audit
  • Risk Management
  • Change Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,427 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Information Systems (IS) Auditing

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Perform IS auditing

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Business Application Development and the Roles of IS Auditors

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

IS Maintenance and Control

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INFORMATION SYSTEMS AUDITING, CONTROLS AND ASSURANCE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder