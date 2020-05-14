The course is awarded The Best Free Online Courses of All Time, and Best Online Courses of the Year (2021 Edition) by Class Central (http://www.classcentral.com).
--- Information systems (IS) are important assets to business organizations and are ubiquitous in our daily lives. With the latest IS technologies emerging, such as Big Data, FinTech, Virtual Banks, there are more concerns from the public on how organizations maintain systems’ integrity, such as data privacy, information security, the compliance to the government regulations. Management in organizations also need to be assured that systems work the way they expected. IS auditors play a crucial role in handling these issues. In the course “Information Systems Auditing, Controls and Assurance”, you will explore risks of information systems, and how to mitigate the risks by proper IS Controls. You will also get familiar with the IS Audit procedures and how they are applied during the IS development throughout the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Finally, you will get to observe how we can make the system changes more manageable using formal IS Management practices, such as Change Management Controls and Emergency Changes. The conversations between the course instructor - Prof. Percy Dias, and the IS auditing practitioner will give you a concrete idea on how IS auditors perform their duties, the qualities to become IS auditors and future prospects of IS auditing industry. This course is suitable for students and graduates from Information Systems, Information Technology and Computer Science, and IT practitioners who are interested to get into the IS auditing field. It is also a good starting point for learners who would like to pursue further studies for IS audit certifications – such as Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).