Dr Percy Garvin DIAS is the Associate Professor of Business Education, & Information Systems, Business Statistics and Operations Management Department (ISOM) of the Hong Kong University of Science Technology (HKUST). He is also the Director of Center for Business Education. He was accredited as the Expert Level Instructor (top 10% of instructors globally) by Cisco Networking Academy, and the winner of Michael G Gale Gold Medal for Distinguished Teaching in 2017, 4 times winner of the Franklin Prize for Teaching Excellence (2000-2014), & University Teaching Innovation Award in 2004 by the HKUST.