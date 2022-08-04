이번 ‘핀테크 위험 관리’ 강좌는 핀테크와 레그테크의 등장으로 혼란스러워진 금융 산업 내에서 필요한 위험 관리 방식 및 지배구조를 이해하는 데 도움이 되는 내용을 담고 있습니다. 이 강의를 통해 금융 회사의 운영, 평판, 안정성에 관한 위험을 균형 있게 조정하는 비즈니스 전략을 개발할 수 있는 분석력과 조언 능력을 얻어갈 수 있습니다.
핀테크 위험 관리The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
금융 요건 & 정부 규제 컴플라이언스
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 99 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
핀테크의 기업 지배구조 컴플라이언스: 목적, 가이드라인, 정책
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 106 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
IT 컴플라이언스 & 보증 파트 1
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 95 min)
2 hours to complete
IT 컴플라이언스 & 보증 파트 2
2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 107 min)
