About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
Korean

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

금융 요건 & 정부 규제 컴플라이언스

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 99 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

핀테크의 기업 지배구조 컴플라이언스: 목적, 가이드라인, 정책

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 106 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

IT 컴플라이언스 & 보증 파트 1

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 95 min)
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

IT 컴플라이언스 & 보증 파트 2

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 107 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder