This course “FinTech Risk Management” help you understand risk management and corporate governance in finance industry with the disruption by FinTech and RegTech. You will become more confident to analyse and make recommendations to develop business strategies balancing the risks in operation, reputation and the stability of finance firms.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Compliance with financial requirements & government regulations
In this module, we will focus on the financial perspective of FinTech compliance and assurance. Failure to comply with regulations can result in large fines as well as business failures. However, financial compliance is only one part of risk management for FinTech firms.
FinTech Compliance with corporate governance: Objectives, guidelines,& policy
In this module, we examine different types of risks and explain why operational risks and business risks are becoming more important to FinTech firms. The second, third and fourth derivatives for different types of risks are explained and compared. Techniques and tools for risk analysis and internal controls are also described.
IT Compliance & Assurance Part 1
In this module, learners will gain a overall IT perspective of business application development and compliance in this area. We will examine 3 different system changeover methods when implementing new system & replacing the old system and the comparison. Also we will look into the risks associate with new system development and compliance of change management process.
IT Compliance & Assurance Part 2
In this module, learners will gain an overall picture of business continuity plan and disaster recovery plan. It's essential to plan ahead before something bad happen to the systems (e.g. Data breach or cyber hacking) We will discuss the process of creating a business continuity plan for an organisation and the strategies in data back up and restoration policy.
Detailed lectures which explains the Risk Management and Mitigation providing complete organization's overview on the same and with case studies.
Good course with fruitful information on IT compliance especially BCP/DR strategies
Great course content. It was very beneficial to me
A quick guide to regulatory and IT risks related to fintech. Thanks to Prof Percy and Clark for putting together such good work.
