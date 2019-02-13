Being a successful FinTech firm requires more than just great technology; it also requires an understanding of the laws and regulations applicable to your business. This course will provide you with that understanding. You will learn about the critical legal, regulatory, and policy issues associated with cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings, online lending, new payments and wealth management technologies, and financial account aggregators. In addition, you will learn how regulatory agencies in the U.S. are continually adjusting to the emergence of new financial technologies and how one specific agency has proposed a path for FinTech firms to become regulated banks. You will also learn the basics of how banks are regulated in the U.S.
Welcome to FinTech Law and Policy
The Evolving Relationship Between FinTechs, Regulators, and Traditional Financial Institutions
This module begins with a preview of the key regulatory challenges facing FinTech firms and provides several examples of what can happen when FinTech firms fail to comply with applicable laws and regulations. We then look at how the FinTech industry has evolved post-2008 - from a disrupt mentality to one of “strategic partnership” - along with corresponding FinTech industry investment trends. Next, we examine the challenges regulators face in responding to new FinTech developments and detail how several U.S. regulatory agencies have adjusted thus far. We conclude this module by exploring one specific regulatory approach, known as a “sandbox,” that has been deployed in other countries and in one U.S. state.
Cryptocurrency and Initial Coin Offerings
This module first provides an overview of cryptocurrencies and distributed ledger technology, and then examines how cryptocurrency is regulated by various state and federal agencies. You will also learn how cryptocurrency is regulated as: money, a commodity, and property. The module concludes with an examination of initial coin offerings and their regulatory treatment.
FinTech Lending
This module will introduce you to the various types of FinTech lending models and the regulatory treatment of these lenders. You will learn how many FinTech lenders are partnering with regulated banks to get around the state-by-state restrictions that apply to non-bank lenders.
Banking Regulation in the U.S.
Many FinTech firms are interested in becoming regulated banks. This module will teach you about the process of becoming a bank and the government agencies responsible for regulating banks in the U.S. We will look at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s proposal to grant a new type of bank charter specifically for FinTech firms and the options currently available to FinTech firms that would like to become a bank.
This is a good course to understand the regulatory environment in the US surrounding fintech, the lacunae and the challenges in regulations.
Very good, informative and great explained course. I liked the form when after each video was a quiz test which makes finalising of every finished topic.
Despite the complexity surrounding FinTech, the instructor brilliantly manages to make it all simple and clear. I highly recommend this course.
Great course. The best summary for anyone who doesn’t come from the Financial world to get up to speed of what is the reality of the law and policy relate to US financial institutions.
