About this Course

24,232 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,654 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Welcome to FinTech Law and Policy

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

The Evolving Relationship Between FinTechs, Regulators, and Traditional Financial Institutions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cryptocurrency and Initial Coin Offerings

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

FinTech Lending

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Banking Regulation in the U.S.

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINTECH LAW AND POLICY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder