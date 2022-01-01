- Cryptocurrency
- Financial Technology
- fintech disruption
- Blockchain
FinTech: Finance Industry Transformation and Regulation Specialization
Develop your knowledge and skills in FinTech. Equip yourself to FinTech disruptive innovation, business opportunities and challenges ahead.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete 4 peer-graded final projects in 4 courses which require research, analysis and recommendation to finance executives, management and government regulatory bodies, and yourself. You will have a full picture of how FinTech disrupt our society and how we can seize this opportunity to create value and react to these fast changes.
For everyone who is interested in FinTech.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
FinTech Foundations and Overview
Our primary goal is to help you to understand FinTech and to become more confident and persuasive in your ability to analyze and make recommendations to executives within the finance industry regarding how to react to these changes.
FinTech Security and Regulation (RegTech)
This course "FinTech Security and Regulation (RegTech)" help you to understand RegTech and to become more confident and persuasive in your ability to analyze and make recommendations to executives within the finance industry regarding how to react to these changes, e.g. Regulations to cryptocurrencies like BitCoin & Initial Coin Offering (ICO). It presents the views of several professors from the top business school in Asia as well as perspectives from industry professionals.
FinTech Risk Management
This course “FinTech Risk Management” help you understand risk management and corporate governance in finance industry with the disruption by FinTech and RegTech. You will become more confident to analyse and make recommendations to develop business strategies balancing the risks in operation, reputation and the stability of finance firms.
FinTech Disruptive Innovation: Implications for Society
This course “FinTech Disruptive Innovation: Implications for Society” help you understand how disruptive innovations create opportunity in finance industry and its impact to society especially your career. You would be able to examine and analyse how FinTech innovations would affect companies that relates to FinTech services and how it might affect your career in finance.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
