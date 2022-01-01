About this Specialization

2,870 recent views
Objective This Specialization is intended for finance professional who are seeking to develop skills and understanding of FinTech. Through these four courses, you will cover FinTech foundations and overview, FinTech security and regulation (RegTech), FinTech risk management and FinTech disruptive innovation: implications to society, which will prepare you to become more confident and persuasive in your ability to analyze and make decisions regarding how to react to these changes. Key Benefits You will earn a FinTech specialization certificate offered by the HKUST and Coursera after completing all four courses. You can add to your resume and Linkedin profile which can benefit to your career in finance industry. Also you will gain knowledge and insights in FinTech for your current and future career development in Finance industry. Who is this Specialization for? Everyone who is interested in FinTech and wants to learn more is welcome and will benefit from this course, and is useful for finance executives, government officers, entrepreneurs, consumers and investors of FinTech. To know more... Find out more and watch the FinTech specialization promotional video on Youtube. https://youtu.be/MmqNLp4iuZE
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

FinTech Foundations and Overview

4.7
stars
418 ratings
109 reviews
Course2

Course 2

FinTech Security and Regulation (RegTech)

4.6
stars
200 ratings
53 reviews
Course3

Course 3

FinTech Risk Management

4.7
stars
159 ratings
48 reviews
Course4

Course 4

FinTech Disruptive Innovation: Implications for Society

4.8
stars
76 ratings
20 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder