This course "FinTech Security and Regulation (RegTech)" help you to understand RegTech and to become more confident and persuasive in your ability to analyze and make recommendations to executives within the finance industry regarding how to react to these changes, e.g. Regulations to cryptocurrencies like BitCoin & Initial Coin Offering (ICO). It presents the views of several professors from the top business school in Asia as well as perspectives from industry professionals.
This course is part of the FinTech: Finance Industry Transformation and Regulation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to FinTech Security & Regulation
In this module, learners will examine the relationship between security and regulation as twin methodologies for managing and reducing risk in financial services. Issues explored will include "What is RegTech?", "What is InsurTech?", and how can we determine when regulation and security are enough or too much to achieve important social & business objectives.
Risk Management & Government Control
In this module, we explore some of the tools government use to regulate financial markets and discuss potential challenges for FinTech innovators in complying with these regulations. Some basic terms commonly used in finance such as AML & KYC are defined and described. We examine the role of different government agencies as well as alternative social objectives that influence the development of regulations over time.
Fraud, Crimes, & Security
In this module, we discuss the issues and challenges of preventing and detecting fraud and crime in financial markets. Topic discuss will include data theft and related security technologies, human challenges in implementing effective security, and electronic evidence & digital forensics issues. Recommendations for FinTech firms are provided to reduce risk of fraud and crime.
Global Trends and Government Initiatives in RegTech
In this module, learners will explore a variety of government initiatives related to FinTech & RegTech. Topics included open banking APIs in Europe, crypto-currency & ICO regulations, evolution of FinTech regulations in US & Europe, China regulations on FinTech, and regulatory issues in HK, Singapore & other jurisdictions.
Reviews
- 5 stars73.91%
- 4 stars19.80%
- 3 stars3.38%
- 2 stars1.44%
- 1 star1.44%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FINTECH SECURITY AND REGULATION (REGTECH)
i realy enjoyed this course. i look forward to further this study. This couirse should be recommended to all financial institutions staff. Thansk to cousera for this urge opportunity
Well Explained and good learning from this course. Basic overview about topic. and I really liked facullty explained
Very interesting course, I learnt a lot and also loved the final project
Very informative and glueing. Professor's method of teaching was very lucid and to the point. Great value for those who want to understand the regulatory aspects that may impact Fintech going forward.
About the FinTech: Finance Industry Transformation and Regulation Specialization
Objective
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.