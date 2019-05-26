About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
FinTech: Finance Industry Transformation and Regulation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to FinTech Security & Regulation

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 105 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Risk Management & Government Control

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 104 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Fraud, Crimes, & Security

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 103 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Global Trends and Government Initiatives in RegTech

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 80 min)

