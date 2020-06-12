Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for FinTech Security and Regulation (RegTech) by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.6
stars
200 ratings
53 reviews

About the Course

This course "FinTech Security and Regulation (RegTech)" help you to understand RegTech and to become more confident and persuasive in your ability to analyze and make recommendations to executives within the finance industry regarding how to react to these changes, e.g. Regulations to cryptocurrencies like BitCoin & Initial Coin Offering (ICO). It presents the views of several professors from the top business school in Asia as well as perspectives from industry professionals. You will learn about how FinTech and RegTech disrupt and transform finance industry, such as challenges in protecting data and security with digital forensics, risk management and corporate governance in banking industry in terms of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML), and how governments in different countries take initiatives in FinTech and RegTech....

Top reviews

JM

May 26, 2019

Very informative and glueing. Professor's method of teaching was very lucid and to the point. Great value for those who want to understand the regulatory aspects that may impact Fintech going forward.

SR

Nov 9, 2019

Best course for learning about different regualtory environment. Hope this course will be updated as per new requirements and knowledge and researches and new fintech strategies around the world

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 53 Reviews for FinTech Security and Regulation (RegTech)

By Hung C K C

Jun 12, 2020

Online course is not much difficult but the two projects at the end require lots of time to which the course outline did not mention in detail.

By Krupasindhu M

Mar 21, 2021

The most suitable course and topics for my research currently am studying about. it is mainly in line with regulations and sandbox testing for fintech. am too lucky to be clearing these quizs and assignments which are carefully designed by instructors and teaching staffs. my heartfelt thanks to Christ University to sponcer this educational package. I am greartful to The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology for creating this forum and encouraging budding scholars to learn more

By jagadeesh m

May 27, 2019

Very informative and glueing. Professor's method of teaching was very lucid and to the point. Great value for those who want to understand the regulatory aspects that may impact Fintech going forward.

By Walter

Dec 26, 2018

Good but the first two modules were long on verbiage and short on specifics. Also, there was little detail on what is happening with firms using technology to regulate; the focus was more on how FinTechs are being regulated.

By TTS

Aug 3, 2021

The professor is very good at presenting the course, and offers a global view with happenings in several interesting countries. It is highly relevant and gives you all the basics. Keep in mind this is a beginner level course thus it is not very deep. If you are new to FinTech, the course is perfect. If you are experienced then the only take away is the insights from the discussions with industry experts.

By Leo B

Jun 11, 2020

This has been one of the best online courses I have taken thus far! It has been extremely useful for me in widening my understanding of financial markets and a great introduction to cryptocurrencies which before hand I found very confusing. The tutor is very engaging and makes each topic very interesting creating a further incentive to do additional research based on the subjects discussed in the course!

By ABHIJIT S

Feb 26, 2020

Good Day ,

I feel privileged and am grateful and thank the University and Coursera for giving me this opportunity .

Thanks and Warm Regards.

ABHIJIT SENGUPTA

Kolkata , India

Website : www.pactolianconsulting.com

E - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.com

Portfolio URL : https://about.me/abhijitsengupta

Skype : abhijit.sengupta357

Ph. : +91 33 25907110

Cell : +91 9163863607

By Muhammad N

Sep 3, 2020

This course has been nothing less than a great learning experience with industry specialists included. I would suggest to include regulation of FinTech of a developed economy like Japan and sort of summarize it. It would serve two purposes. 1. How to look at legislation and more importantly what to look at?

2. Providing a first hand experience to the nascent learners.

By Cham C K

May 20, 2020

Another perspective about Fintech from the regulations perspective, with many real-life examples and the course has invited experts from different areas. It makes me aware of the regulations globally to monitor and encourage the growth of fintech

By Victor M B G

Dec 7, 2020

I loved the course, it is quite difficult to follow due to its breadth and the constant developments in the FinTech ecosystem. RegTech is undoubtedly one of the great challenges for the future of banking and financial services

By Odutola o S

Jan 3, 2022

i realy enjoyed this course. i look forward to further this study. This couirse should be recommended to all financial institutions staff. Thansk to cousera for this urge opportunity

By Deleted A

May 27, 2020

Very good course content wise....may be you can also think of starting country specific learning modules along with best industry standards like FATF does in FCC...thank you.

By Li Z

Sep 2, 2019

Really enjoy this course. It brings so much thoughts to me and I think I am starting to understand the basic logic of regulations and RegTech.

By Amresh

Sep 17, 2020

Well Explained and good learning from this course. Basic overview about topic. and I really liked facullty explained

By Nithin N

Apr 19, 2020

Good read for beginners. Gives different perspective and thought to consumer centric vs policy centric organizations

By Georgy P

Oct 10, 2021

Excellent Course by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Thanks a Lot !

Thanks a Lot to Course Era too !

By Saqib A

Jul 27, 2020

Great course for people who have a little background knowledge of business, not recommended for beginners

By Jacky W

Aug 16, 2018

Love this course. Excellent ccontent. Providing a good overview on regulations and compliance on FinTech.

By Edgar C

Apr 18, 2021

An excellent course to be updated with the changes in the FinTech industry and its regulations.

By Nitin S

Mar 24, 2022

Very well-designed, very well curated and very well delivered course.

By anthony e

Sep 27, 2020

A very critical course for any one interested in financial technology

By Massimiliano G

Nov 5, 2021

i​ts a really well done course rich of interesting techings.

By Julius

Dec 31, 2020

Great and very useful course for people in compliance field

By Assylkhan Z

Jul 24, 2020

Excellent course for those who are new to FinTech industry

By kalavati s

Sep 8, 2020

Great content. Thanks, Coursera for putting it together.

