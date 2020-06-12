JM
May 26, 2019
Very informative and glueing. Professor's method of teaching was very lucid and to the point. Great value for those who want to understand the regulatory aspects that may impact Fintech going forward.
SR
Nov 9, 2019
Best course for learning about different regualtory environment. Hope this course will be updated as per new requirements and knowledge and researches and new fintech strategies around the world
By Hung C K C•
Jun 12, 2020
Online course is not much difficult but the two projects at the end require lots of time to which the course outline did not mention in detail.
By Krupasindhu M•
Mar 21, 2021
The most suitable course and topics for my research currently am studying about. it is mainly in line with regulations and sandbox testing for fintech. am too lucky to be clearing these quizs and assignments which are carefully designed by instructors and teaching staffs. my heartfelt thanks to Christ University to sponcer this educational package. I am greartful to The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology for creating this forum and encouraging budding scholars to learn more
By jagadeesh m•
May 27, 2019
Very informative and glueing. Professor's method of teaching was very lucid and to the point. Great value for those who want to understand the regulatory aspects that may impact Fintech going forward.
By Walter•
Dec 26, 2018
Good but the first two modules were long on verbiage and short on specifics. Also, there was little detail on what is happening with firms using technology to regulate; the focus was more on how FinTechs are being regulated.
By TTS•
Aug 3, 2021
The professor is very good at presenting the course, and offers a global view with happenings in several interesting countries. It is highly relevant and gives you all the basics. Keep in mind this is a beginner level course thus it is not very deep. If you are new to FinTech, the course is perfect. If you are experienced then the only take away is the insights from the discussions with industry experts.
By Leo B•
Jun 11, 2020
This has been one of the best online courses I have taken thus far! It has been extremely useful for me in widening my understanding of financial markets and a great introduction to cryptocurrencies which before hand I found very confusing. The tutor is very engaging and makes each topic very interesting creating a further incentive to do additional research based on the subjects discussed in the course!
By ABHIJIT S•
Feb 26, 2020
Good Day ,
I feel privileged and am grateful and thank the University and Coursera for giving me this opportunity .
Thanks and Warm Regards.
ABHIJIT SENGUPTA
Kolkata , India
By Muhammad N•
Sep 3, 2020
This course has been nothing less than a great learning experience with industry specialists included. I would suggest to include regulation of FinTech of a developed economy like Japan and sort of summarize it. It would serve two purposes. 1. How to look at legislation and more importantly what to look at?
2. Providing a first hand experience to the nascent learners.
By Cham C K•
May 20, 2020
Another perspective about Fintech from the regulations perspective, with many real-life examples and the course has invited experts from different areas. It makes me aware of the regulations globally to monitor and encourage the growth of fintech
By Victor M B G•
Dec 7, 2020
I loved the course, it is quite difficult to follow due to its breadth and the constant developments in the FinTech ecosystem. RegTech is undoubtedly one of the great challenges for the future of banking and financial services
By Odutola o S•
Jan 3, 2022
i realy enjoyed this course. i look forward to further this study. This couirse should be recommended to all financial institutions staff. Thansk to cousera for this urge opportunity
By Deleted A•
May 27, 2020
Very good course content wise....may be you can also think of starting country specific learning modules along with best industry standards like FATF does in FCC...thank you.
By Li Z•
Sep 2, 2019
Really enjoy this course. It brings so much thoughts to me and I think I am starting to understand the basic logic of regulations and RegTech.
By Amresh•
Sep 17, 2020
Well Explained and good learning from this course. Basic overview about topic. and I really liked facullty explained
By Nithin N•
Apr 19, 2020
Good read for beginners. Gives different perspective and thought to consumer centric vs policy centric organizations
By Georgy P•
Oct 10, 2021
Excellent Course by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Thanks a Lot !
Thanks a Lot to Course Era too !
By Saqib A•
Jul 27, 2020
Great course for people who have a little background knowledge of business, not recommended for beginners
By Jacky W•
Aug 16, 2018
Love this course. Excellent ccontent. Providing a good overview on regulations and compliance on FinTech.
By Edgar C•
Apr 18, 2021
An excellent course to be updated with the changes in the FinTech industry and its regulations.
By Nitin S•
Mar 24, 2022
Very well-designed, very well curated and very well delivered course.
By anthony e•
Sep 27, 2020
A very critical course for any one interested in financial technology
By Massimiliano G•
Nov 5, 2021
its a really well done course rich of interesting techings.
By Julius•
Dec 31, 2020
Great and very useful course for people in compliance field
By Assylkhan Z•
Jul 24, 2020
Excellent course for those who are new to FinTech industry
By kalavati s•
Sep 8, 2020
Great content. Thanks, Coursera for putting it together.