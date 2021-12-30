This course gives an overview of the changing regulatory environment since the 1997 Asian and 2008 global financial crisis. Following these two major crises, governments around the globe enacted a set of far-reaching new financial regulations that are aimed towards safeguarding financial stability. However, banks find it increasingly difficult to be profitable in this new regulatory environment. Technology, at the same time, has taken important leaps forward with the emergence of sophisticated models of artificial intelligence and the invention of the blockchain. These two developments fuel the emergence of fintech companies around the world.
This course is part of the Fintech Startups in Emerging Markets Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Cape Town
The University of Cape Town is the oldest university in South Africa and is one of the leading research universities on the African continent. UCT has over 25 000 students, of whom 30% are postgraduate students. We offer degrees in six faculties: Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science. We pride ourself on our diverse student body, which reflects the many cultures and backgrounds of the region. We welcome international students and are currently home to thousands of international students from over 100 countries. UCT has a tradition of academic excellence that is respected world-wide and is privileged to have more than 30 A-rated researchers on our staff, all of whom are recognised as world leaders in their field. Our aim is to ensure that our research contributes to the public good through sharing knowledge for the benefit of society. Past students include five Nobel Laureates – Max Theiler, Alan Cormack, Sir Aaron Klug, Ralph Bunche and, most recently, J M Coetzee.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Financial Crises
So you’re interested in the opportunities for fintech? I’ll be taking you back to the key events in the financial crises of the late 1990s and early 2000s in order to understand the growth of fintech in emerging markets. We’ll be looking at the basic mechanisms behind banking and what happened when the financial markets crashed. It’s essential for us to become familiar with the new financial regulations and how they create opportunities and constraints for fintech today. Over the four weeks of the course, you will be invited to think about how new financial regulations have spurred the rise of fintech companies in emerging economies.
Post-crisis regulations
We dive into details of financial systems this week - looking at how banks function and are regulated. Using the Great Depression as a starting point, I describe what caused the collapse of banks a century ago, to reflect on the impact of the post-depression financial regulations that followed. These regulations included the establishment of international financial institutions that controlled current monetary policies. Being familiar with the current financial regulatory framework and where it comes from provides the basis for understanding the disruptions from the fintech innovations we will be covering next week.
Fintech regulation in emerging markets
We've now reached the heart of the course - looking at the context of fintech in emerging economies and what makes them different. To begin we will look at Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) which are one of the key mechanisms used fintech companies to finance themselves. We are going to focus particularly on South Africa, China, and Brazil, and I have a number of interviews with people involved in banking, financial regulation and fintech from these countries.
Rise in Fintech Companies
In this last week of the course, we look at applications of fintech in emerging economies. I have selected two widely adopted applications to explore: peer-to-peer lending and remittances. Because of the costs of banking and the exclusion of millions from formal banking systems, entrepreneurs have been exploring innovative mechanisms to finance business by borrowing from peers. Fintech offers a fast and secure mechanism to transfer remittances that are being widely used across the world - and we will look at some examples. I also asked people from the banking sector to describe how large formal financial institutions are considering the impact of blockchain and other new technologies. At the end of this week, you will have a chance to apply what you’ve learnt in a final assignment.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.40%
- 4 stars24.62%
- 3 stars3.73%
- 2 stars1.49%
- 1 star0.74%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCIAL REGULATION IN EMERGING MARKETS AND THE RISE OF FINTECH COMPANIES
This is an excellent Course where all ideas are well elaborated and all topics are very fruitful. I congratulate the Instructor for this great job.
This course was well presented. I am a science student who's never had any Business or Financial education and I was able to perfectly understand everything with help from the required reading.
Well Explained in detailed way and Experts Views where more helpful
Really excellent, one of the best Coursera courses I've done (and I've done a lot) - I would give this more than 5 stars if I could
About the Fintech Startups in Emerging Markets Specialization
The University of Cape Town’s specialization will give aspiring entrepreneurs the tools to understand the technological innovations and challenges the financial services industry faces in the emerging market context. The specialization covers foundations of the changing financial regulations, new technological applications like blockchain or artificial intelligence and design thinking for startups in emerging markets. Through real-world case studies, you will see how this technology can unlock growth and spur innovation and will understand the specific emerging economies environment within which innovation can take place. This specialization is particularly suited for entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs who want to learn how they can harness the power of fintech or technology in an emerging market. You will work on a business plan for your own fintech or tech-based startup idea in the capstone project comprising a business model canvas and pitch. This allows aspiring entrepreneurs to take a tangible step towards launching their own startup.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.