MB
Sep 6, 2018
This course was well presented. I am a science student who's never had any Business or Financial education and I was able to perfectly understand everything with help from the required reading.
CP
Dec 9, 2018
This is very good programme, it should be marketed especially to teams working with regulators . It can go a long way in assisting sharping up the Fintech regulations.
By Hélda M•
Mar 6, 2019
Financial Regulation in Emerging Markets and the Rise of Fintech Companies is an amazing course, it gives a nice introduction as to how the current financial systems were built down to why they're now so flawed. Most importantly, how these flaws greatly affect the world's economic. If you're not sure as to why you should pay more attention to financial markets, and the uprising solutions, then this course is perfect for you. If you do not why, but still uncertain of the core causes and urgent rise of FinTech Companies, then its also perfect for you. All the best!
By Boutros M•
Feb 25, 2019
Excellent course which gives a great foundation in understanding the origin of financial regulation and how the evolution of banking and financial institution systems took place after the major shocks ranging from the Great Depression and especially The Global Financial Crisis and the potential and rather inevitable progress of fintech in emerging markets.
By Matthew W B•
Sep 7, 2018
By Abhijit G•
Nov 29, 2019
I have completed this course a month back but it seems I am the only one who took this. So, my assignment assessment is still pending after so many reminders!
By Martin S•
Oct 20, 2020
Sets great context of financial regulation formation through crises and how fintech is developing. Really liked the interviews with some of the leading Fintech companies and how corporates are driving it.
By CHALLENGE P•
Dec 10, 2018
By Junior M•
Jan 25, 2022
This is an excellent Course where all ideas are well elaborated and all topics are very fruitful. I congratulate the Instructor for this great job.
By FABIO P D S•
Jul 20, 2020
Amazing! The most beautiful thing on law and regulation is the dialogic relation with the society, and this course has shown this perspective.
By Mduduzi S•
Jan 21, 2019
Honestly thing it is a great course. I learnt a lot, it is well taught and the assignments test the application of the content well.
By Bronwen N•
Sep 14, 2019
Really excellent, one of the best Coursera courses I've done (and I've done a lot) - I would give this more than 5 stars if I could
By OMAKWU M I•
Aug 12, 2019
Excellent!
I enjoyed the breadth of the course and the depth it took in looking at the historical context to the rise of Fintech.
By Kingsley T L•
Aug 26, 2020
Well organized course but very difficult to complete, peer to peer review makes it difficult to progress with ease
By Damini B•
Oct 8, 2019
Very instructive and interesting course! I would highly for those who want to understand Fintech in general.
By Sachin S R•
Oct 18, 2020
By Israel N•
Oct 4, 2018
Being a Social Science scholar, I must admit, I found this to be worthwhile.
By N K•
Dec 30, 2021
Well Explained in detailed way and Experts Views where more helpful
By OttoFernando S•
Oct 7, 2020
I understood a better path of the worldwide regulation for fintech.
By Leonardo S•
Apr 24, 2020
Rich, informative and well presented. Definitively recommended.
By Pako M•
Jan 31, 2019
The course is very informative and groundbreaking.
By Elizaveta S•
Mar 10, 2019
Great overview of an emerging and exciting topic!
By Nkululeko M•
Mar 7, 2022
The information is very clean and solid.
By ARIF A•
Oct 25, 2021
Amazing learning experience
By Muhammad A K•
May 16, 2020
very good course.
By Sergio M I C•
Jun 8, 2020
Excellent course
By Syed M S U•
Dec 29, 2020
