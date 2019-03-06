Chevron Left
4.6
stars
132 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

This course gives an overview of the changing regulatory environment since the 1997 Asian and 2008 global financial crisis. Following these two major crises, governments around the globe enacted a set of far-reaching new financial regulations that are aimed towards safeguarding financial stability. However, banks find it increasingly difficult to be profitable in this new regulatory environment. Technology, at the same time, has taken important leaps forward with the emergence of sophisticated models of artificial intelligence and the invention of the blockchain. These two developments fuel the emergence of fintech companies around the world. This course discusses fintech regulation in emerging markets using case studies from China and South Africa. The course pays special attention to the socioeconomic environment in emerging markets, as well as to political risk as a major source of uncertainty for fintech entrepreneurs. Peer-to-peer lending and remittances are used as leading examples for fintech innovation in emerging markets....

Top reviews

MB

Sep 6, 2018

This course was well presented. I am a science student who's never had any Business or Financial education and I was able to perfectly understand everything with help from the required reading.

CP

Dec 9, 2018

This is very good programme, it should be marketed especially to teams working with regulators . It can go a long way in assisting sharping up the Fintech regulations.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 30 Reviews for Financial Regulation in Emerging Markets and the Rise of Fintech Companies

By Hélda M

Mar 6, 2019

Financial Regulation in Emerging Markets and the Rise of Fintech Companies is an amazing course, it gives a nice introduction as to how the current financial systems were built down to why they're now so flawed. Most importantly, how these flaws greatly affect the world's economic. If you're not sure as to why you should pay more attention to financial markets, and the uprising solutions, then this course is perfect for you. If you do not why, but still uncertain of the core causes and urgent rise of FinTech Companies, then its also perfect for you. All the best!

By Boutros M

Feb 25, 2019

Excellent course which gives a great foundation in understanding the origin of financial regulation and how the evolution of banking and financial institution systems took place after the major shocks ranging from the Great Depression and especially The Global Financial Crisis and the potential and rather inevitable progress of fintech in emerging markets.

By Matthew W B

Sep 7, 2018

By Abhijit G

Nov 29, 2019

I have completed this course a month back but it seems I am the only one who took this. So, my assignment assessment is still pending after so many reminders!

By Martin S

Oct 20, 2020

Sets great context of financial regulation formation through crises and how fintech is developing. Really liked the interviews with some of the leading Fintech companies and how corporates are driving it.

By CHALLENGE P

Dec 10, 2018

By Junior M

Jan 25, 2022

T​his is an excellent Course where all ideas are well elaborated and all topics are very fruitful. I congratulate the Instructor for this great job.

By FABIO P D S

Jul 20, 2020

Amazing! The most beautiful thing on law and regulation is the dialogic relation with the society, and this course has shown this perspective.

By Mduduzi S

Jan 21, 2019

Honestly thing it is a great course. I learnt a lot, it is well taught and the assignments test the application of the content well.

By Bronwen N

Sep 14, 2019

Really excellent, one of the best Coursera courses I've done (and I've done a lot) - I would give this more than 5 stars if I could

By OMAKWU M I

Aug 12, 2019

Excellent!

I enjoyed the breadth of the course and the depth it took in looking at the historical context to the rise of Fintech.

By Kingsley T L

Aug 26, 2020

Well organized course but very difficult to complete, peer to peer review makes it difficult to progress with ease

By Damini B

Oct 8, 2019

Very instructive and interesting course! I would highly for those who want to understand Fintech in general.

By Sachin S R

Oct 18, 2020

Thanks and Regards,

Sachin Shekhar R, AppBootUp.com,

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sachinshekharr/

By Israel N

Oct 4, 2018

Being a Social Science scholar, I must admit, I found this to be worthwhile.

By N K

Dec 30, 2021

Well Explained in detailed way and Experts Views where more helpful

By OttoFernando S

Oct 7, 2020

I understood a better path of the worldwide regulation for fintech.

By Leonardo S

Apr 24, 2020

Rich, informative and well presented. Definitively recommended.

By Pako M

Jan 31, 2019

The course is very informative and groundbreaking.

By Elizaveta S

Mar 10, 2019

Great overview of an emerging and exciting topic!

By Nkululeko M

Mar 7, 2022

The information is very clean and solid.

By ARIF A

Oct 25, 2021

Amazing learning experience

By Muhammad A K

May 16, 2020

very good course.

By Sergio M I C

Jun 8, 2020

Excellent course

By Syed M S U

Dec 29, 2020

VVVIP

