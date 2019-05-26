RR
Jul 23, 2020
Detailed lectures which explains the Risk Management and Mitigation providing complete organization's overview on the same and with case studies.
SD
Jul 20, 2019
A quick guide to regulatory and IT risks related to fintech. Thanks to Prof Percy and Clark for putting together such good work.
By Rodrigo R•
May 26, 2019
The least engaging course I've taken. Might as well download an online guide and read it, no added value whatsoever. Going through it is excruciatingly boring.
By ABHIJIT S•
Feb 24, 2020
Good Day ,
Dear Sir , Ma'am ,
By Victor M B G•
Nov 9, 2020
It is a very interesting course, it focuses on operational and technological risk. The most important of each subject is taught, from then on it can be deepened as required. Each teacher has a different style to teach, I had a lot of fun.
By Cham C K•
Jun 8, 2020
Good course to understand the risks of fintech and how to manage those, eg, what risks of fintech vs banks, and what frameworks/measures are needed to manage those risk, interesting for people who want to understand fintech
By Sifiso J M•
Oct 24, 2019
very descriptive and assist with all the information regarding risk in general and risk in this new disruptive space . Questions in quizes a bit specific other than on understanding , but besides that the material is good .
By simeon z•
Jun 22, 2021
The course content was excellent and facilitators were very good and highly professional. I highly recommend this course to any one with a desire to advance their knowledge and skill in Financial technology.
By Clark E D P•
Mar 20, 2020
This is such a great course, the teachers are well prepared and explain every topic very well. The quizzes are challenging and the final project is a very challenging and enriching peer review assignment!
By Siddharth D•
Apr 29, 2020
Excellent course lecture in terms of risk management for fintech business. This course will open many ideas and verticals for look after . Thanks to professors for their valuable insights on this topic.
By Raghu R R•
Jul 24, 2020
By Sudhalakshmi D•
Jul 21, 2019
By Dr. S D•
Aug 18, 2020
Very useful and very much needed for every one to have an in-depth knowledge about Fintech nad risk management professional
By Sybilla C•
Jan 28, 2022
very informative course. I have learned a lot about fin tech. Especially super was the introductionintroductiction.
By larcy•
Dec 30, 2019
It is very interesting for people that are starting to understand the Risk management. It gives a good perspective.
By SRINIVASA R R•
Jul 25, 2019
Great course for Fintech Risk Management consultants and banking C level leaders.Thank you..
By Iris S•
Feb 16, 2019
Eye-opening MOOC on what is clearly a game changer of our times...Congrats to the team
By Srinivasan K•
Oct 22, 2018
Great course for Basel Regulatory consultants and banking C level leaders.
Thank you..
By Albert L•
Aug 9, 2020
Good course with fruitful information on IT compliance especially BCP/DR strategies
By RAM P•
Jun 2, 2020
A very good course for learning basic knowledge of Fintech Risk Management
By sreedhar k•
Aug 16, 2020
Thanks a lot for educating me on such a wonderful course
By JeanLuc O•
Jan 21, 2021
Really like the way prof. Clark teaches his classes.
By ADAMS A•
Dec 26, 2021
Great course content. It was very beneficial to me
By Partha S•
Nov 27, 2018
Interesting and a good overview of the subject
By orimoloye s•
Mar 11, 2020
Highly recomended course very great insight.
By Fabian P L•
Feb 9, 2019
High speed learning module ;). But I like it
By Alyona G•
Oct 30, 2020
Interesting and pretty informative course