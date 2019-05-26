Chevron Left
This course “FinTech Risk Management” help you understand risk management and corporate governance in finance industry with the disruption by FinTech and RegTech. You will become more confident to analyse and make recommendations to develop business strategies balancing the risks in operation, reputation and the stability of finance firms. You will learn about new challenges of compliance with financial requirements and government regulations and how you can deal with these changes, strategies in analysing FinTech risk and how operation risks increase in finance industry in this changing environment. As tech firms are now becoming more like finance firms such as Alibaba, Apple, and Tencent etc., you will learn about the importance of IT compliance and assurance and practical skills in dealing with these changes....

RR

Jul 23, 2020

Detailed lectures which explains the Risk Management and Mitigation providing complete organization's overview on the same and with case studies.

SD

Jul 20, 2019

A quick guide to regulatory and IT risks related to fintech. Thanks to Prof Percy and Clark for putting together such good work.

By Rodrigo R

May 26, 2019

The least engaging course I've taken. Might as well download an online guide and read it, no added value whatsoever. Going through it is excruciatingly boring.

By ABHIJIT S

Feb 24, 2020

Good Day ,

Dear Sir , Ma'am ,

By Victor M B G

Nov 9, 2020

It is a very interesting course, it focuses on operational and technological risk. The most important of each subject is taught, from then on it can be deepened as required. Each teacher has a different style to teach, I had a lot of fun.

By Cham C K

Jun 8, 2020

Good course to understand the risks of fintech and how to manage those, eg, what risks of fintech vs banks, and what frameworks/measures are needed to manage those risk, interesting for people who want to understand fintech

By Sifiso J M

Oct 24, 2019

very descriptive and assist with all the information regarding risk in general and risk in this new disruptive space . Questions in quizes a bit specific other than on understanding , but besides that the material is good .

By simeon z

Jun 22, 2021

The course content was excellent and facilitators were very good and highly professional. I highly recommend this course to any one with a desire to advance their knowledge and skill in Financial technology.

By Clark E D P

Mar 20, 2020

This is such a great course, the teachers are well prepared and explain every topic very well. The quizzes are challenging and the final project is a very challenging and enriching peer review assignment!

By Siddharth D

Apr 29, 2020

Excellent course lecture in terms of risk management for fintech business. This course will open many ideas and verticals for look after . Thanks to professors for their valuable insights on this topic.

By Dr. S D

Aug 18, 2020

Very useful and very much needed for every one to have an in-depth knowledge about Fintech nad risk management professional

By Sybilla C

Jan 28, 2022

very informative course. I have learned a lot about fin tech. Especially super was the introductionintroductiction.

By larcy

Dec 30, 2019

It is very interesting for people that are starting to understand the Risk management. It gives a good perspective.

By SRINIVASA R R

Jul 25, 2019

Great course for Fintech Risk Management consultants and banking C level leaders.Thank you..

By Iris S

Feb 16, 2019

Eye-opening MOOC on what is clearly a game changer of our times...Congrats to the team

By Srinivasan K

Oct 22, 2018

Great course for Basel Regulatory consultants and banking C level leaders.

Thank you..

By Albert L

Aug 9, 2020

Good course with fruitful information on IT compliance especially BCP/DR strategies

By RAM P

Jun 2, 2020

A very good course for learning basic knowledge of Fintech Risk Management

By sreedhar k

Aug 16, 2020

Thanks a lot for educating me on such a wonderful course

By JeanLuc O

Jan 21, 2021

Really like the way prof. Clark teaches his classes.

By ADAMS A

Dec 26, 2021

G​reat course content. It was very beneficial to me

By Partha S

Nov 27, 2018

Interesting and a good overview of the subject

By orimoloye s

Mar 11, 2020

Highly recomended course very great insight.

By Fabian P L

Feb 9, 2019

High speed learning module ;). But I like it

By Alyona G

Oct 30, 2020

Interesting and pretty informative course

