About this Course

Beginner Level
English

Skills you will gain

  • Creative Sound Design
  • Do Chinese have Romantic Love
  • Life is a Deterministic Process
  • Teaching Philosophy
  • Computer Network
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Course Overview

Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Creative Sound Design (By Prof. Andrew Horner)

Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Life is a Deterministic Process (By Prof. King L. Chow)

Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Do Chinese have Romantic Love? (By Prof. Michelle Yik)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

