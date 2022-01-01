In 1994, the HKUST University Council established "The Michael G. Gale Medal for Distinguished Teaching" to commemorate the late Founding Council Member, Mr Michael G. Gale, for his distinguished service and outstanding contributions to the development of the University.
- Creative Sound Design
- Do Chinese have Romantic Love
- Life is a Deterministic Process
- Teaching Philosophy
- Computer Network
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
This module will give you a quick overview of the course and how you will be assessed in this course.
Creative Sound Design (By Prof. Andrew Horner)
The first module is contributed by Prof. Andrew Horner, 2001 recipient of HKUST Michael G. Gale Medal. Prof. Horner is one of the advocators of the Experiential Learning approach at HKUST. Throughout his course, he gave students impossible missions with tips and tricks to challenge their brains and develop their creativity. You will see how his missions were interpreted and transformed by his students into creative work with all the bells and whistles!
Life is a Deterministic Process (By Prof. King L. Chow)
The second module is contributed by Prof. King Chow, 2005 recipient of HKUST Michael G. Gale Medal. There has been an old saying that “We are endowed with certain talent and weakness, and everything seems to predetermined as our fate.” With the advancement of biological research, genomics and genetics, there are loads of examples illustrating that our genetic composition dictates who we are to a large extent. But, how large? In this lecture, Prof. Chow will go through some of these examples revealing how much it is truth, and how much it is just a myth with the audience. With a better understanding of the human biology as scientific facts, we hope you would no longer feel haunted by your fate, and would appreciate how much you can change your life by choice and by luck.
Do Chinese have Romantic Love? (By Prof. Michelle Yik)
The third module is contributed by Prof. Michelle Yik, 2010 recipient of HKUST Michael G. Gale Medal. If you wish to learn about whether Chinese have romantic love but are not sure where to kick off that journey, this is a romantic module for you.
