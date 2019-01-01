Profile

Andrew Horner

Professor

Bio

Andrew Horner is a Professor in the Computer Science Department at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. His primary research interests are music synthesis and timbre. He coauthored the book Cooking with Csound: Woodwind and Brass Recipes and co-chaired the International Computer Music Conference in Hong Kong. He received his PhD in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in 1993. He has won numerous teaching awards, including the Michael G. Gale Medal for Distinguished Teaching, the university's highest teaching award. He is also a certified Iyengar yoga teacher, and teaches yoga classes at the university.

Courses

My Favorite Lectures @ HKUST

