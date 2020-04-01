RY
Dec 28, 2020
Superb course, the instructor lecture and material is precise and concise. A worthwhile for any current and future IS auditor. Pity that I can only give 5 stars as the course deserve 10 stars rating!
MA
Mar 14, 2021
This is my first completed course on Coursera. By far has been really insightful, though a bit more skewed to SDLC rather than IT Infrastructure which is my field.\n\nI enjoyed it. Thumbs up to Prof
By Anas A•
Apr 1, 2020
As an IT Manager, I recommend this course specially for people who work in IT field
It covers several important principles like risks of information systems, and how to mitigate the risks by proper IS Controls. in addition to applying procedures during the SDLC. and also how to interact with system changes using formal IS Management practices, such as Change Management Controls and Emergency Changes.
By Alketa N•
May 28, 2020
The content is very good but the English is very difficult to follow.
By Ali A•
May 6, 2020
The course is perfectly designed from the beginner to intermediate level. The course content is highly knowledgeable and insightful.
Our instructor Dr. Garvin Percy Dias has made this course interesting through various industry based examples and readings.
By Ajomubu I•
May 15, 2020
The course is well put together. A good refresher for me having completed a masters in information systems in 2001, now wanting to complete the CISA certification. Thanks Prof and Gloria. Kudos.
By Tombi U•
Jun 1, 2020
Very interesting course with good insight. Taking this course has given me the opportunity see beyond the fact that IS audit does not only focus on finding error , fraud, gap or imperfections in the system but can also help improve the system by recommending guidelines to management . In addition data analysis is being very much used by IS auditor to have a good lecture of certain business model.
By Ayomide M O•
May 17, 2021
This was really fun to learn. I love the course and the lecturer was good at explaining things. Also, the live interview with Rachael also helped me to have a broad understanding of the course
By Ion S•
May 30, 2020
I was really disappointed as I consider that the quality of the material does not correspond to the academic level requirements. Some of the information is insufficiently explained and does not help the user understand the subject matter. The level of English language used is quite poor.
By Khan A L•
Aug 29, 2020
Definitely,
It can be said that this course helps me to achieve my career goals.
Since I am studying professional Accountant and my academic background also Business Studies and Commerce, it helps me to have understanding business professional Accounting not only better understanding business world but also domestic and international finance and business and internal Audit job markets and to be perfect Internal Auditor further more to make me perfect information systems auditing controls and assurance auditor as well as professional Auditor.
To build up challenging career in globalization Financial and competitive business environments this course helps me because in the globalization world internal control is considered as benchmarks for business operations so the practice of auditing is a must.
To be a perfect professional Characterd Accountant it's needed.
The position of (Chief Finance officer)CFO, Finance Manager, Internal audit manager are expected to help to improve knowledge day by day.
Business world is today challenging career, this course helps me to understand the changing business operating environments and also competitive markets.
It increases my professional knowledge. The era of globalization, there are various types of organisations, companies involved with competitive career markets knowledge of various types of technology and information systems auditing control and assurance and the practical knowledge of auditing, financial information systems give me an opportunity to reach my career goals.
To understand global business economic growth better understanding of information systems control and assurance, the practice of auditing is essential for this reasons this course helps me to match challenging career.
Thank you very much.
Khan Abdul Latif
Dhaka, Bangladesh
By Michael A•
Mar 15, 2021
This is my first completed course on Coursera. By far has been really insightful, though a bit more skewed to SDLC rather than IT Infrastructure which is my field.
I enjoyed it. Thumbs up to Prof
By Kamutungye S•
Jul 19, 2020
ISACA has expanded my knowledge about information systems and how to manage them for better business output.
I would like to extend appreciation to Prof. Dias for the good explanations and knowledgeable examples about IS Auditing practices.
I would also like to appreciate Ms. Gloria for the experiential sharing about the roles of the IS Auditor.
Finally appreciate Honk Konk university of Science and Technology for availing such resources to the world. A person like me from Uganda, Africa would have never had a chance to access such resourceful material.
Thanks to my colleagues for the discussions and explanations.
I look forward to the certification.
By Md. R•
Jun 27, 2020
Mr. Dias explains the complex IS stuffs in a very simple manner which is really helpful for non technical background people who are taking this course. Worth every second.
By Malak a•
Jun 3, 2020
This course is really interesting and helped me know about the IS Auditor job very well. I actually took this course to apply to a job. So I hope I'm getting it ;)
By SOREMEKUN A J•
Aug 5, 2020
The course has done well for me. Prof. Garvin Percy did a great job by showing me insight to Information System Auditing control and Assurance. Thank you.
By DHEVAN A R•
Jul 19, 2020
Thank you,It was enjoyable learning
By Jelah G•
Apr 11, 2020
Prof. Dias has greatly inspired me with his well articulated lectures and presentations. He has very simplified, easy to read notes that even a non specialist in a given field can easily follow. The course is very awesome, I fell in love with it. I was able to make my own notes for my future guidance and reference .My last request to Cousera is that if possible, besides the certificate kindly provide a transcript to show the areas covered during the course training.
Thank you so much Prof. Dias. thank you so much Cousera. I have paid for my certificate because I have gained the knowledge.
By Ruiuomuini A K•
Oct 24, 2020
We are surrounded by a growing world of information, the the need to manage is vital to various organization and institutions. The information System Auditing, Control and Assurance course equips students with skills on determines if the information systems are safeguarding assets, how to maintaining data integrity, and operating effectively to achieve the organization's or institutional goals. The Lecturer used clear examples in todays world, I loved how he would pose questions during lectures and the discussions he would incorporate with Ms. Gloria.
By Dr.Gulzar A Q•
Aug 7, 2020
The course is very well structured and covers significant concepts of IS Auditing, Control and Assurance. Prof. Dias has explained the concepts of the course elaborately and made it interesting through several practical examples. Dr.Gloria , an industry practitioner shared her experience of IS Audit practices with business scenario. I find this course very interesting and with good insight. This is a very decent course conducted by Coursera and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
Thanks and warm regards,
Dr.G.A.Qureshi.
By Бещук А А•
Apr 1, 2020
It was a great course! I'm really glad that I took it. I learned a lot. The Prof. Dias is amazing teacher. Then he says "good to have you, guys" I just want to answer "it's really good to have you, Professor". I highly recommend this course to anyone, who wants to start IS audit career. And now I'm going to get another Prof. Dias's course about FinTech Risk Management... Thank you!
By Zohaib S•
Jun 7, 2020
Let me speak in words of Prof. Dias, this was a Perfective online classes ;)
Professor has made the class in simple words and very easy to understand. The course gives enough duration and convenience to finish it on time. This course will surely contribute in my career growth and I am now confident in the process knowledge of Information Systems Auditing, Controls and Assurance.
By RELEBOHILE K•
Jul 23, 2020
With the content of the course being delivered to us students, I think we are more than ready or more equipped to bring in more value to the organisations. I have reaped more knowledge from the course. And some of the things only made sense to me after attending this course. To those who are not sure about any next move....I say this course is an investment, take it now.
By HARIHARAN A B•
Aug 1, 2020
This course is really a good one to kickstart my journey in this Coursera learning portal. The lecturer is so informative and gives real-world examples when explaining the concepts which really helps me to understand it well. Hopefully can enroll in other courses mentored by this lecturer Professor Dias if there's any. Thank you, Professor Dias
By Eeantha N P G•
Apr 20, 2020
It's a great course that I have learn lot. I must specially thank to the instructor, Professor
Garvin Percy DIAS. Becouse the course was designed and delivered in excellent manner that maintaining student's motivation in positive manner to encouraging to complete the course. Thank you so much and hope you continue the good work further.
By Dion M•
Mar 31, 2020
This course is a beginner course as outlined in its description. The professor effectively covered the course content in easily digestible video snippets. The quizzes, however, required some effort if the desire is to complete on the first try. This course can also serve as a good refresher for the more seasoned professional.
By Adeyemi J•
Jun 2, 2020
This is a wonderful course session for me. I enjoyed every time spent with my lecturer and Ms Gloria Luk the practitioner.
Have gained so much as an accountant from this online course and would be more greatful, if am privileged to learn under the mentor-ship of Ms Gloria.
By Mariia N•
Jun 4, 2020
Thank you very much for the course "Information Systems Auditing, Controls and Assurance", which was incredibly interesting and informative. Sincere thanks to the lecturer for the availability and interesting presentation of the material, as well as practical examples!