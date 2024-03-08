Northeastern University
Information Systems Foundations Specialization
Northeastern University

Information Systems Foundations Specialization

Elevate Your Career as a Tech Leader. Master the art of modeling business applications and prepare yourself for the professional world of information systems.

Taught in English

Yizhen Zhao
Kal Bugrara

Instructors: Yizhen Zhao

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Prepare for a degree

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Specialization - 4 course series

Introduction to Domain Models

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Complex Problem Solving
Category: Object-Oriented Software Engineering (Object-Oriented Programming)
Category: Domain Model

Introduction to Software Development and Applications

Course 214 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Development
Category: Software Design
Category: Object Oriented Programming Language

Basic Programming in Python I

Course 323 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Programming

Basic Programming in Python II

Course 410 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Programming

Instructors

Yizhen Zhao
Northeastern University
Offered by

Northeastern University

