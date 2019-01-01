Fundamentals of Database Systems
Describe database components.
Investigate examples of database system diagrams.
Use the Dia diagramming tool to add components to a database system diagram.
In this project you will learn to identify the components of a database system, also sometimes referred to as an information system. As you examine a database system and diagram a database, you will gain an understanding of how those components interact and fit together. The overall purpose of the database system is to store and provide access to secure, relevant, timely, accurate data which can be presented as information used for making business decisions. Whether you are in Information Technology or an end user, understanding how data is used by your organization makes you a more valuable employee. This project now has an optional challenge activity and an optional capstone activity to give you opportunities for extra review and practice!
Dia
Database Diagramming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Describe the components that make up a typical database system and observe how they work together.
Explore the variety of software, including system software, application programs and database management systems that are used in a database system.
Discuss database technology and describe the components of a relational database.
Optional: Practice Activity
Review and compare a variety of diagrams that represent examples of database systems.
Use the Dia diagramming tool to add components to a fictional educational database system diagram.
Optional: Capstone Activity
