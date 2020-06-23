LM
Jun 22, 2020
Very interesting course for all interested in Information, and how to evaluate information value.
JS
Jul 5, 2019
Great course! Highly recommended for people who want to understand data valuation.
By Luis M•
Jun 23, 2020
Very interesting course for all interested in Information, and how to evaluate information value.
By Joseph S•
Jul 6, 2019
Great course! Highly recommended for people who want to understand data valuation.
By Anghy T G B•
Dec 14, 2020
I'm so grateful to you <3
By NIVAS B M (•
Jan 21, 2021
I'm not got my certification of my course completion