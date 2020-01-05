IU
Jan 8, 2020
I'm very grateful to coursers for this opportunity. My horizon of knowledge on business and how harnessing the potential in information can help an organization accrue revenue
PJ
Oct 30, 2020
A well-structured course helps to get a good understanding of Business economics and Data analytics. A lot of learnings with multiple case studies for better understanding.
By Gary R•
Jan 5, 2020
This is a good foundation for the subject. The instructor is the top authority in the world and worth every minute of your time. My only criticism is that he speaks quite rapidly. Five stars to Doug!
The course material has some typographic errors but these are not too distracting. The biggest problem I have with Coursera courses in general also applies to this one: the peer grading. My experience is that non-native English speakers cannot fairly evaluate others' writing and there is no mechanism for a referee who understands the grading rubric and nuances of English. In some cases, the peer reviews of my work have contained absolutely false statements about it but there is no way to challenge that. Three stars to Coursera.
By Daniel L•
Nov 9, 2020
Great Readings and videos. Somethings the velocity of some videos is faster than 1x, but you have all transcripts and the slides. Good quizzes and interesting assignment. I fully recommend this first course.
Thanks Doug! Looking forward to learning more
By Poonam j•
Oct 31, 2020
A well-structured course helps to get a good understanding of Business economics and Data analytics. A lot of learnings with multiple case studies for better understanding.
By David J W•
Jun 14, 2021
Dated, Superficial, Merely a Series of Anecdotes from the Instructor & 'Friends'
By Stanley B•
Jun 28, 2020
It's quite funny actually - I've been in information strategy for a number of years now, and I thought I, along with my colleagues in our practice, were sort of alone in helping our clients generate economic value from their information. This course, along with the second one, will help cement this discipline as one of the key skills organisations need in the 21st centre, and I'm thankful to Doug Laney for pulling this together and the university of Illinois for hosting it.
By Steven R L•
Feb 8, 2020
A great course. Covers analytics and digital goods really well. Vast amount of research and theory to back concepts. I come from an information economics background. So, I appreciated how Infonomics positions differently than that field. I will be using the learnings to help my clients get more economic benefit from their information assets. Anyone in the information field or in digital media/advertising would greatly benefit.
By Joseph S•
May 26, 2019
Great course to stimulate your thinking about to manage data as an asset and monetize data. Doug make complex ideas simple, and his years of experience and examples prove that Infonomics is real. If you work in business, analytics, technology or data as a discipline, then this four week course will change the way you think and talk about data.
By Ikwuonwu A•
Jan 9, 2020
I'm very grateful to coursers for this opportunity. My horizon of knowledge on business and how harnessing the potential in information can help an organization accrue revenue
By Rut W•
May 9, 2019
To have Doug Laney teach this course regarding this developing field of study is amazing. He presents - as you would expect - very well. Very informative and interesting.
By Bextiyar N•
Apr 24, 2020
One of the best courses that I took. Thanks for such a great opportunity.
By Dr T K K•
Jul 4, 2020
This course was very informative session and interesting one
By Md.Raijul I•
Jul 14, 2020
This Course Are Very Effective Own My Life
By Jo C•
Sep 8, 2019
well done, thanks Doug!
By Nazrin S•
Apr 28, 2020
Thank you! :)
By Tural K•
May 13, 2020
good to have
By Ali J•
May 29, 2020
Perfect
By Elshad I•
Apr 12, 2020
Great!
By Jahangir M•
May 8, 2020
GOOD
By Dr. D P•
Jun 2, 2020
course is completed, still certificate is not received
By ANUSHA•
Sep 21, 2020
very useful
By Anghy T G B•
Aug 12, 2020
Excellent!!
By Bernardo Z B•
Oct 25, 2019
I expected a little more, but then I realized there is the course Infonomics II. However, after I purchased the book, I see no point in taking the other course.
By Lokesh V•
Jun 1, 2020
A starters course with real life insights and cases. Best for professionals trying to under the nature of BI and Data Monetisation.
By Md A R•
Apr 11, 2020
Great Course and Well Qualified Instructor. But, Question Quality Is Bit Poor. Should Be Improved.