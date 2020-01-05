Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Infonomics I: Business Information Economics and Data Monetization by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.6
78 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

Thriving in the Information Age compels organizations to deploy information as an actual business asset, not as an IT asset or merely as a business byproduct. This demands creativity in conceiving and implementing new ways to generate economic benefits from the wide array of information assets available to an organization. Unfortunately, information too frequently is underappreciated and therefore underutilized. This first course in the two-part Infonomics series provides a non-technical perspective on and methods for understanding and taking advantage of information’s unique economic characteristics. Starting with dissecting whether the information is or isn’t an asset or even property, students will begin to appreciate the challenges and opportunities with treating it as one. Then the course examines how information behaves in the context of various familiar micro-economic concepts, and what can be gleaned from this to improve the way information is managed and leveraged. This leads to exploring the various ways information can generate economic benefits—or be monetized, including how various styles of business analytics can increase information’s potential and realized value for organizations....

IU

Jan 8, 2020

I'm very grateful to coursers for this opportunity. My horizon of knowledge on business and how harnessing the potential in information can help an organization accrue revenue

PJ

Oct 30, 2020

A well-structured course helps to get a good understanding of Business economics and Data analytics. A lot of learnings with multiple case studies for better understanding.

By Gary R

Jan 5, 2020

This is a good foundation for the subject. The instructor is the top authority in the world and worth every minute of your time. My only criticism is that he speaks quite rapidly. Five stars to Doug!

The course material has some typographic errors but these are not too distracting. The biggest problem I have with Coursera courses in general also applies to this one: the peer grading. My experience is that non-native English speakers cannot fairly evaluate others' writing and there is no mechanism for a referee who understands the grading rubric and nuances of English. In some cases, the peer reviews of my work have contained absolutely false statements about it but there is no way to challenge that. Three stars to Coursera.

By Daniel L

Nov 9, 2020

Great Readings and videos. Somethings the velocity of some videos is faster than 1x, but you have all transcripts and the slides. Good quizzes and interesting assignment. I fully recommend this first course.

Thanks Doug! Looking forward to learning more

By Poonam j

Oct 31, 2020

A well-structured course helps to get a good understanding of Business economics and Data analytics. A lot of learnings with multiple case studies for better understanding.

By David J W

Jun 14, 2021

Dated, Superficial, Merely a Series of Anecdotes from the Instructor & 'Friends'

By Stanley B

Jun 28, 2020

It's quite funny actually - I've been in information strategy for a number of years now, and I thought I, along with my colleagues in our practice, were sort of alone in helping our clients generate economic value from their information. This course, along with the second one, will help cement this discipline as one of the key skills organisations need in the 21st centre, and I'm thankful to Doug Laney for pulling this together and the university of Illinois for hosting it.

By Steven R L

Feb 8, 2020

A great course. Covers analytics and digital goods really well. Vast amount of research and theory to back concepts. I come from an information economics background. So, I appreciated how Infonomics positions differently than that field. I will be using the learnings to help my clients get more economic benefit from their information assets. Anyone in the information field or in digital media/advertising would greatly benefit.

By Joseph S

May 26, 2019

Great course to stimulate your thinking about to manage data as an asset and monetize data. Doug make complex ideas simple, and his years of experience and examples prove that Infonomics is real. If you work in business, analytics, technology or data as a discipline, then this four week course will change the way you think and talk about data.

By Ikwuonwu A

Jan 9, 2020

I'm very grateful to coursers for this opportunity. My horizon of knowledge on business and how harnessing the potential in information can help an organization accrue revenue

By Rut W

May 9, 2019

To have Doug Laney teach this course regarding this developing field of study is amazing. He presents - as you would expect - very well. Very informative and interesting.

By Bextiyar N

Apr 24, 2020

By Md.Raijul I

Jul 14, 2020

By Nazrin S

Apr 28, 2020

By ANUSHA

Sep 21, 2020

By Bernardo Z B

Oct 25, 2019

I expected a little more, but then I realized there is the course Infonomics II. However, after I purchased the book, I see no point in taking the other course.

By Lokesh V

Jun 1, 2020

A starters course with real life insights and cases. Best for professionals trying to under the nature of BI and Data Monetisation.

By Md A R

Apr 11, 2020

Great Course and Well Qualified Instructor. But, Question Quality Is Bit Poor. Should Be Improved.

