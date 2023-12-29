PwC India
Classification and valuation - What you must know!
PwC India

Classification and valuation - What you must know!

This course is part of India Customs and Allied laws Specialization

Taught in English

Tax Academy

Instructor: Tax Academy

Course

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn how to read Customs Tariff and other statutory references used for determining classification.

  • Correctly apply all the steps involved in classification in sync with the accepted principles of classification.

  • Determine the value of the transaction on which Customs duty needs to be paid.

  • Evaluate complexities around related party transactions.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

3 quizzes

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

This course is part of the India Customs and Allied laws Specialization
There are 2 modules in this course

Each product that is imported/ exported from India is to be classified under India's Customs Tariff for the correct application of duties and necessary approval/ licenses, if any. India's Customs Tariff classifies goods at an unique eight-digit tariff code, and there is a series of steps, principles and sources that one needs to refer to in order to correctly classify goods. In this module, we will explain the accepted principles of classification in India and how it is aligned with the World Customs Organization or WCO framework. We will also demonstrate some complex case-studies to explain the practical application of these principles in view of advancement in technology, dynamic nature of products and the statutory references.

What's included

6 videos14 readings2 quizzes

In this part of the module, we shall explore the legal concepts, valuation principles that are accepted under Custom laws of India, nuances of related party transactions and the complexities of business scenarios under the lens of statutory provisions.

What's included

7 videos5 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Tax Academy
PwC India
13 Courses9,115 learners

Recommended if you're interested in Finance

