This is the second course in Tax Academy's Customs Certification. This certification would provide you with relevant skills to apply Customs knowledge in less than two months.
Classification and valuation - What you must know!
This course is part of India Customs and Allied laws Specialization
Taught in English
Learn how to read Customs Tariff and other statutory references used for determining classification.
Correctly apply all the steps involved in classification in sync with the accepted principles of classification.
Determine the value of the transaction on which Customs duty needs to be paid.
Evaluate complexities around related party transactions.
3 quizzes
There are 2 modules in this course
Each product that is imported/ exported from India is to be classified under India's Customs Tariff for the correct application of duties and necessary approval/ licenses, if any. India's Customs Tariff classifies goods at an unique eight-digit tariff code, and there is a series of steps, principles and sources that one needs to refer to in order to correctly classify goods. In this module, we will explain the accepted principles of classification in India and how it is aligned with the World Customs Organization or WCO framework. We will also demonstrate some complex case-studies to explain the practical application of these principles in view of advancement in technology, dynamic nature of products and the statutory references.
6 videos14 readings2 quizzes
In this part of the module, we shall explore the legal concepts, valuation principles that are accepted under Custom laws of India, nuances of related party transactions and the complexities of business scenarios under the lens of statutory provisions.
7 videos5 readings1 quiz
Frequently asked questions
Upon successful completion of each course including the graded assessments, you will be eligible for that respective course completion certificate. To obtain the full specialization certificate you must complete all courses along with the graded assessments.
This program is industry agnostic and is relevant for learners who want to acquire knowledge and skills in the field of Customs for entry-level jobs in Customs advisory, Customs compliance, SEZ compliance and import and export business.
It is recommended to take each course in the order that they are listed as each course builds on the skills developed from the previous course. Unless you are taking the course with prior knowledge either independently or through the previous course, you may find it difficult to complete a later course.