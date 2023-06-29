PwC India
Free Trade Agreements and Special Economic Zones
Free Trade Agreements and Special Economic Zones

This course is part of India Customs and Allied laws Specialization

Taught in English

Tax Academy

Instructor: Tax Academy

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the eligibility requirements, benefits, key concepts and conditions of FTA and SEZ scheme.

  • The mandatory compliances that apply to users of FTAs and units under SEZs.

  • Gain practical insights on compliance vis-a-vis legal provisions for different business scenarios.

  • Recent developments that may have or may shape up the compliance course of FTAs and SEZs in the future.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

3 quizzes

This course is part of the India Customs and Allied laws Specialization
There are 2 modules in this course

Free Trade Agreements are bilateral and multilateral agreements between India and other countries for reducing Customs duty on certain goods originating in the respective countries and some other benefits like reducing trade barriers in the international trade. In this module, we shall outlay the different Free Trade Agreements that exist between India and other countries, explain how to determine eligibility and other conditions of using an FTA.

What's included

6 videos5 readings2 quizzes

A Special Economic Zone is a scheme to facilitate business with special trade laws in defined territory in India. In this module, we shall explain the working concepts of an SEZ, role and functions of SEZ stakeholders, types of SEZ, compliance aspects. This module will also discuss the recent developments and legislative changes proposed in the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, 2023 that seeks to replace the current legislative and administrative framework of the SEZ Act, 2005.

What's included

8 videos5 readings1 quiz

Tax Academy
PwC India
13 Courses

PwC India

