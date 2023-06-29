This is the third course in Tax Academy's Customs Certification. This certification would provide you with relevant skills to apply Customs knowledge in less than two months.
Free Trade Agreements and Special Economic Zones
This course is part of India Customs and Allied laws Specialization
Taught in English
Understand the eligibility requirements, benefits, key concepts and conditions of FTA and SEZ scheme.
The mandatory compliances that apply to users of FTAs and units under SEZs.
Gain practical insights on compliance vis-a-vis legal provisions for different business scenarios.
Recent developments that may have or may shape up the compliance course of FTAs and SEZs in the future.
There are 2 modules in this course
Free Trade Agreements are bilateral and multilateral agreements between India and other countries for reducing Customs duty on certain goods originating in the respective countries and some other benefits like reducing trade barriers in the international trade. In this module, we shall outlay the different Free Trade Agreements that exist between India and other countries, explain how to determine eligibility and other conditions of using an FTA.
6 videos5 readings2 quizzes
A Special Economic Zone is a scheme to facilitate business with special trade laws in defined territory in India. In this module, we shall explain the working concepts of an SEZ, role and functions of SEZ stakeholders, types of SEZ, compliance aspects. This module will also discuss the recent developments and legislative changes proposed in the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, 2023 that seeks to replace the current legislative and administrative framework of the SEZ Act, 2005.
8 videos5 readings1 quiz
Frequently asked questions
Upon successful completion of each course including the graded assessments, you will be eligible for that respective course completion certificate. To obtain the full professional certificate you must complete all courses along with the graded assessments.
This program is industry agnostic and is relevant for learners who want to acquire knowledge and skills in the field of Customs for entry-level jobs in Customs advisory, Customs compliance, SEZ compliance and import and export business.
It is recommended to take each course in the order that they are listed as each course builds on the skills developed from the previous course. Unless you are taking the course with prior knowledge either independently or through the previous course, you may find it difficult to complete a later course.