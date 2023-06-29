PwC India
Introduction to Customs and Foreign Trade Policy
PwC India

Introduction to Customs and Foreign Trade Policy

This course is part of India Customs and Allied laws Specialization

Taught in English

Tax Academy

Instructor: Tax Academy

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the landscape of Customs and Foreign Trade policy or FTP in terms of stakeholders, administrative and legal framework.

  • Identify and describe import and export provisions and procedure.

  • Identify transactions where you need to discharge Customs duty and obtain license.

  • Navigate the contours of the export benefit schemes under the Foreign Trade Policy.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

2 quizzes

This course is part of the India Customs and Allied laws Specialization
There are 2 modules in this course

In this module, we shall explain the legislative and procedural framework of the Customs law in India, the key stakeholders involved in the Customs process, the basic trade terms and documents for Customs compliance process. We shall then discuss the Customs clearance process and the stakeholders involved. This module will provide you with the background required to become familiar with the basic concepts and principles under Customs law.

What's included

7 videos7 readings1 quiz

The Foreign Trade Policy is formulated by the Director General of Foreign Trade for governance, regulation and facilitation of importers and exporters in India. In this module, we shall explain the highlights of the Foreign Trade Policy objective, the administrative mechanism and procedural overview that importers and exporters need to comply with. We shall also understand the various export schemes under the Foreign Trade Policy that businesses avail.

What's included

7 videos5 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Tax Academy
PwC India
13 Courses9,115 learners

Offered by

PwC India

