This is the first course in Tax Academy's Customs Certification. This certification would provide you with relevant skills to apply Customs knowledge in less than two months.
Introduction to Customs and Foreign Trade Policy
This course is part of India Customs and Allied laws Specialization
Taught in English
Understand the landscape of Customs and Foreign Trade policy or FTP in terms of stakeholders, administrative and legal framework.
Identify and describe import and export provisions and procedure.
Identify transactions where you need to discharge Customs duty and obtain license.
Navigate the contours of the export benefit schemes under the Foreign Trade Policy.
There are 2 modules in this course
In this module, we shall explain the legislative and procedural framework of the Customs law in India, the key stakeholders involved in the Customs process, the basic trade terms and documents for Customs compliance process. We shall then discuss the Customs clearance process and the stakeholders involved. This module will provide you with the background required to become familiar with the basic concepts and principles under Customs law.
The Foreign Trade Policy is formulated by the Director General of Foreign Trade for governance, regulation and facilitation of importers and exporters in India. In this module, we shall explain the highlights of the Foreign Trade Policy objective, the administrative mechanism and procedural overview that importers and exporters need to comply with. We shall also understand the various export schemes under the Foreign Trade Policy that businesses avail.
Frequently asked questions
Upon successful completion of each course including the graded assessments, you will be eligible for that respective course completion certificate. To obtain the full professional certificate you must complete all courses along with the graded assessments.
This program is industry agnostic and is relevant for learners who want to acquire knowledge and skills in the field of Customs for entry-level jobs in Customs advisory, Customs compliance, SEZ compliance and import and export business.
It is recommended to take each course in the order that they are listed as each course builds on the skills developed from the previous course. Unless you are taking the course with prior knowledge either independently or through the previous course, you may find it difficult to complete a later course.