Transfer Pricing: Basic concepts and compliances
Transfer Pricing: Basic concepts and compliances

Taught in English

Tax Academy

Instructor: Tax Academy

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
  • Define the landscape of transfer pricing, basic concepts and TP compliances.

  • Learn to prepare transfer pricing documentation along with an understanding of the key areas to be mindful of while preparing the report.

  • Outline the contents of the Master File and Country-by-Country report or CbCR along with the administrative procedure and forms for filing.

  • Describe the penalties prescribed for non-compliance with the TP regulations.

There are 2 modules in this course

In this module, we shall introduce you to the basic concepts of the legislative and procedural framework of transfer pricing law in India, the key concept of arm’s length pricing, definition of international and specified domestic transactions and a broad layout of other key areas under the TP framework. This module will provide you with the background required to become familiar with the concepts and principles under TP law.

11 videos11 readings7 quizzes

In this module, we shall explain the compliances as prescribed under the Indian TP laws. We shall discuss the key compliances relating to transfer pricing documentation, Master File and Country-by-Country report. The module will also highlight the administrative mechanism and procedural overview in relation to filing of requisite forms along with key considerations for preparation of the Transfer Pricing report.

5 videos4 readings4 quizzes

Tax Academy
PwC India
13 Courses9,108 learners

PwC India

