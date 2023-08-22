This is the first course in Tax Academy's Transfer Pricing Certification. This certification will provide you with the relevant skills to apply transfer pricing or TP knowledge in less than two months.
Transfer Pricing: Basic concepts and compliances
Taught in English
Define the landscape of transfer pricing, basic concepts and TP compliances.
Learn to prepare transfer pricing documentation along with an understanding of the key areas to be mindful of while preparing the report.
Outline the contents of the Master File and Country-by-Country report or CbCR along with the administrative procedure and forms for filing.
Describe the penalties prescribed for non-compliance with the TP regulations.
In this module, we shall introduce you to the basic concepts of the legislative and procedural framework of transfer pricing law in India, the key concept of arm’s length pricing, definition of international and specified domestic transactions and a broad layout of other key areas under the TP framework. This module will provide you with the background required to become familiar with the concepts and principles under TP law.
In this module, we shall explain the compliances as prescribed under the Indian TP laws. We shall discuss the key compliances relating to transfer pricing documentation, Master File and Country-by-Country report. The module will also highlight the administrative mechanism and procedural overview in relation to filing of requisite forms along with key considerations for preparation of the Transfer Pricing report.
This program is industry agnostic and is relevant for learners who want to acquire knowledge and skills in the field of transfer pricing for entry-level jobs in transfer pricing consultancies, in-house TP departments and functions, TP-related litigation, and transfer pricing compliances.
Upon successful completion of each course, including the graded assessments, you will be eligible for the respective course completion certificate. To obtain the full specialisation certificate, you must complete all courses along with the graded assessments.
It is recommended to take each course in the order in which they are listed, as each course builds on the skills developed from the previous course. Unless you are taking the course with prior knowledge either independently or through the previous course, you may find it difficult to complete a later course.