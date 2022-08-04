This course is for those interested in starting a career in bookkeeping. The course builds on the knowledge and skills covered in the first two courses in this professional certificate to dive deeper into concepts related to taxation. You will apply those concepts in scenarios using the TallyPrime software.The course includes several real-life business scenarios, charts, images, observations, solved illustrations, and practice scenarios on TallyPrime.
Basics of Statutory Compliance and Taxation
Any Degree or Working Professional
- Financial Accounting
- TDS
- Export and Import
- Interstate transactions
Tally Education
Tally Education Private Limited (TEPL), is a group company and an education initiative of Tally Solutions.
We are the designers of Tally, the simplest and most widely used business software in the nation. We deliver the best-in-the-industry learning and certifications on Accounting with TallyPrime thanks to our years of domain expertise! The in-demand Tally Certifications enhance skills, increase chances of higher pay, get a better job offer, and open new career opportunities.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Goods and Services Tax (GST)
At the end of the module, Goods and Services Tax, you will be able to…
• Explain the concept of GST, and its tax Structure • Describe the GST structure in detail, explain the regular & composition dealer registration -threshold limit. • Explain the HSN code/SAC code • Describe GST Rate structure and express the importance of Supply of Goods and Services. • Determine the charges of the tax and the taxable jurisdiction where tax should reach. • Explain the rules and aspects of invoicing including when a tax invoice must be issued. • Activate GST for a company and configure tax rate at different levels • Record GST compliant transactions • Generate E-way Bill Report • Generate GST Returns, e-invoice and also file GST returns accurately • And Record GST Compliant transactions for Composition Dealer under GST Regime
Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)
At the end of the module Tax Deducted at Source, you will be able to:
• Activate and maintain TDS in Tally • Configure TDS at different levels • Record different types of TDS transactions like accounting of expenses, accounting of expenses partly subjected to TDS • Account multiple expenses and deduct TDS later • Record TDS payment transaction to government and generate TDS reports and challans, and file e-TDS Returns.
Management of Business Data
At the end of the module Management of Business Data, you will be able to:
• Export the data in available formats such as XML, Excel, PDF etc. • Export and Import of data from one company to another company • Extract the data with the help of Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) feature of Tally • Print company logo on Vouchers, Invoices & Reports
Moving to the Next Financial Year
At the end of the module Moving to the Next Financial Year, you will be able to:
• Export the data from one company to another company • Demonstrate the meaning and complete process involved in splitting the company data • Create a new company for maintaining the books of accounts for the new financial year • Create group company by consolidating the member companies’ data. • Generate the comparative final accounts reports of multiple companies in a single page.
About the Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate
Preparing to start a new career in bookkeeping, or want to learn how to manage your own account books,this program will teach you in-demand skills and latest accounting tools to excel. Bookkeepers are in high demand across many industries and focus on various areas of accounting, finance, or taxation.
Designed by Tally, India’s leading business management software solution company, this program will introduce you to the concepts of corporate finance, accounting, taxation, and statutory compliances, equipping you to handle accounting transactions in the work environment with ease. You’ll learn how to use Tally software, used by 80% of companies in India for financial reporting, in a wide variety of real-business situations. Upon completion, you will earn a Professional Certificate from Tally, validating your competency in finance and accounting fundamentals, proficiency with Tally business management software, and signal your job readiness to potential employers. In this program, you’ll learn: How to close Financial Year Books of Accounts and begin the next Financial Year How to work on Accounts Payable and Receivable Management The fundamentals of Banking Solutions (BRS), Budgets and Control Management, the workings of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the calculations of Tax Deducted at Sources (TDS) To create MIS Reports Purchase and sales order processing Stock keeping unit maintenance (SKU) Less than INR 1650/month! Enroll today!
