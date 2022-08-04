About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Any Degree or Working Professional

Approx. 46 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Accounting
  • TDS
  • Export and Import
  • Interstate transactions
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Any Degree or Working Professional

Approx. 46 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Tally Education

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
25 hours to complete

Goods and Services Tax (GST)

25 hours to complete
91 videos (Total 290 min), 21 readings, 19 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
10 hours to complete

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)

10 hours to complete
30 videos (Total 125 min), 13 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Management of Business Data

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 33 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
8 hours to complete

Moving to the Next Financial Year

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 30 min), 10 readings, 8 quizzes

About the Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate

Tally Bookkeeper

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder