Chevron Left
Back to Basics of Statutory Compliance and Taxation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basics of Statutory Compliance and Taxation by Tally Education

About the Course

This course is for those interested in starting a career in bookkeeping. The course builds on the knowledge and skills covered in the first two courses in this professional certificate to dive deeper into concepts related to taxation. You will apply those concepts in scenarios using the TallyPrime software.The course includes several real-life business scenarios, charts, images, observations, solved illustrations, and practice scenarios on TallyPrime. By the end of the course, you will be able to: - Apply the concept of goods and services tax (GST) - Configure tax deducted as source (TDS) - Manage business data - Manage data across companies No prior experience in bookkeeping is required. To be successful in this course, you should have completed the first two courses in this program, Fundamentals of Accounting and Reporting (course 1) and Principles of Accounts Payable and Receivable Management (course 2), or have the equivalent skills and knowledge....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder