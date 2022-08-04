Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basics of Statutory Compliance and Taxation by Tally Education
About the Course
This course is for those interested in starting a career in bookkeeping. The course builds on the knowledge and skills covered in the first two courses in this professional certificate to dive deeper into concepts related to taxation. You will apply those concepts in scenarios using the TallyPrime software.The course includes several real-life business scenarios, charts, images, observations, solved illustrations, and practice scenarios on TallyPrime.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
- Apply the concept of goods and services tax (GST)
- Configure tax deducted as source (TDS)
- Manage business data
- Manage data across companies
No prior experience in bookkeeping is required. To be successful in this course, you should have completed the first two courses in this program, Fundamentals of Accounting and Reporting (course 1) and Principles of Accounts Payable and Receivable Management (course 2), or have the equivalent skills and knowledge....