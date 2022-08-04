About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Accounting and Finance Domain

Approx. 43 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bookkeeping
  • Financial Accounting
  • Unary Language
  • Accounting
  • Banking
Beginner Level

Accounting and Finance Domain

Approx. 43 hours to complete
English

Tally Education

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
4 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Accounting

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 24 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Introduction to TallyPrime

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Maintaining Chart of Accounts

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 4
7 hours to complete

Recording and Maintaining Accounting Transactions

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 68 min), 13 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate

Tally Bookkeeper

Frequently Asked Questions

