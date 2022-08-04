This course is for those interested in starting a career in bookkeeping. The course will help you learn and apply the basic concepts of computerized accounting using TallyPrime, fundamentals of accounting, book-keeping, day-to-day business transactions, creating charts of accounts, preparing and analyzing management information systems, and how to secure company data.
Accounting and Finance Domain
- Bookkeeping
- Financial Accounting
- Unary Language
- Accounting
- Banking
Tally Education
Tally Education Private Limited (TEPL), is a group company and an education initiative of Tally Solutions.
We are the designers of Tally, the simplest and most widely used business software in the nation. We deliver the best-in-the-industry learning and certifications on Accounting with TallyPrime thanks to our years of domain expertise! The in-demand Tally Certifications enhance skills, increase chances of higher pay, get a better job offer, and open new career opportunities.
Fundamentals of Accounting
At the end of the module Fundamentals of Accounting, you will be able to, Define the Concept of Accounting, Explain the six phases of Accounting Cycles, Demonstrate the Golden Rules of Accounting, Define and explain Trial Balance, Trading Account, Profit and Loss Account, and Balance Sheet.
Introduction to TallyPrime
At the end of the module introduction to TallyPrime, You will be able to, Demonstrate the TallyPrime, Explain the features of TallyPrime, Download and Install TallyPrime, Use and Operate TallyPrime, Create Company and Set up Company Features in TallyPrime, Navigate within TallyPrime, Alter the company, Shut the company
Maintaining Chart of Accounts
At the end of the module Maintaing Chart of Accounts, You will be able to, Explain Chart of Accounts, Create Company Chart of Accounts, Create Accounting and Inventory Masters, Alter and Delete the Masters, Create the Multi-Masters and Display the Chart of Accounts
Recording and Maintaining Accounting Transactions
At the end of the module Recording and Maintaining Accounting Transactions, you will be able to, Record Day-to-Day Transactions in an actual business scenario and Generate the Financial reports in Tally
Banking
At the end of the module Banking, you will be able to, Describe Banking Payments, Configure and Print the single and multiple Cheques, Generate and Print Deposit Slip, Generate Cheque Deposit Slip, Generate Cash Deposit Slip, Generate and Print Payment Advice, Prepare Bank Reconciliation Statement.
Generating Financial Statements and MIS Report
At the end of the module Generating Financial Statement and MIS Report, you will be able to:
• Generate and interpret Final Accounts Reports in Tally such as, - Trial Balance - Profit and Loss Account - Balance Sheet - Cash Flow and Funds Flow - Receipts and Payments • Generate and Interpret MIS (Management Information System) Reports. - Stock Summary - Daybook - Cash and Bank Books - Purchase Register - Sales Register - Journal-Register
Data Security
At the end of the module Data Security, you will be able to:
• Describe Data Security & Security Control • Activate Security Control in Tally • Create the Security Levels, Assign the Users and Passwords for Company • Access the Company with Data Operators User Account • Change User feature in Tally • Activate the TallyVault Feature • Use Auto-Login option in Tally
Company Data Management
At the end of the module Company Data Management, you will be able to:
• Explain the Data Backup and Restore Procedure • Take the Data Backup of Company in Tally. • Restore the Company Data from a Backup file in TallyPrime. • Repair the Company Data. • Migrate the Tally.ERP 9 Data to TallyPrime.
About the Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate
Preparing to start a new career in bookkeeping, or want to learn how to manage your own account books,this program will teach you in-demand skills and latest accounting tools to excel. Bookkeepers are in high demand across many industries and focus on various areas of accounting, finance, or taxation.
Designed by Tally, India’s leading business management software solution company, this program will introduce you to the concepts of corporate finance, accounting, taxation, and statutory compliances, equipping you to handle accounting transactions in the work environment with ease. You’ll learn how to use Tally software, used by 80% of companies in India for financial reporting, in a wide variety of real-business situations. Upon completion, you will earn a Professional Certificate from Tally, validating your competency in finance and accounting fundamentals, proficiency with Tally business management software, and signal your job readiness to potential employers. In this program, you’ll learn: How to close Financial Year Books of Accounts and begin the next Financial Year How to work on Accounts Payable and Receivable Management The fundamentals of Banking Solutions (BRS), Budgets and Control Management, the workings of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the calculations of Tax Deducted at Sources (TDS) To create MIS Reports Purchase and sales order processing Stock keeping unit maintenance (SKU) Less than INR 1650/month! Enroll today!
