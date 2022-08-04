Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Accounting and Reporting by Tally Education
About the Course
This course is for those interested in starting a career in bookkeeping. The course will help you learn and apply the basic concepts of computerized accounting using TallyPrime, fundamentals of accounting, book-keeping, day-to-day business transactions, creating charts of accounts, preparing and analyzing management information systems, and how to secure company data.
The course is enriched with numerous real business scenarios, screenshots, observations, solved illustrations, and practice scenarios to help you experience the simplicity and the power of technology of working on TallyPrime as you solve these real-life business scenarios.
You will gain skills in the intricacies of business operations and learn to handle such transactions in the daily work environment with ease.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
- Explain and apply the fundamentals of accounting
- Use TallyPrime as an integrated business management software
- Create and maintain chart of accounts
- Record and maintain accounting transactions
- Describe and manage banking payments
- Generate and analyze financial statements
- Implement security control to protect data
- Backup and restore company data
No prior experience in bookkeeping is required, but you should have an interest and aptitude in working with numbers....