About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Any Degree or Working Professionals

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • GST
  • Stock Management
  • Financial Accounting
  • Cost and Profit
  • Basic computer skills
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Any Degree or Working Professionals

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Tally Education

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Storage and Classification of Inventory

6 hours to complete
31 videos (Total 86 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Accounts Receivable and Payable Management

6 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 75 min), 11 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
7 hours to complete

Purchase and Sales Order Management

7 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 68 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Tracking Additional Costs of Purchase

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate

Tally Bookkeeper

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder