This course is for those interested in starting a career in bookkeeping. The course builds on the knowledge and skills covered in the first course in this professional certificate, Fundamentals of Accounting and Reporting, and dives deeper into accounts payable and receivable management.
This course is part of the Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate
Principles of Accounts Payable and Receivable Management
Any Degree or Working Professionals
- GST
- Stock Management
- Financial Accounting
- Cost and Profit
- Basic computer skills
Tally Education
Tally Education Private Limited (TEPL), is a group company and an education initiative of Tally Solutions.
We are the designers of Tally, the simplest and most widely used business software in the nation. We deliver the best-in-the-industry learning and certifications on Accounting with TallyPrime thanks to our years of domain expertise! The in-demand Tally Certifications enhance skills, increase chances of higher pay, get a better job offer, and open new career opportunities.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Storage and Classification of Inventory
At the end of the module- storage and classification of inventory you will be able to: • Describe inventory management• Explain storage and classification of inventory • Create inventory masters in Tally • Maintain batch-wise details • Purchase and sell the goods using batch wise feature• View the batch reports• Maintain price level and price lists • Revise the price list for different price levels
Accounts Receivable and Payable Management
At the end of the module, Accounts Receivable and Payable Management, you will be able to:
• Explain accounts payable and receivables • Maintain and activate bill-wise entry in Tally • Describe the usage of bill-wise entry in purchase, sales, payment and receipt vouchers. • Manage outstandings by keeping track of receivables and payables • Generate reminder letters and confirmation of accounts • Also, split the single sales bill into multiple bills
Purchase and Sales Order Management
At the end of the module, Purchase and Sales Order Management you will be able to
• Maintain complete purchase and sales order processing • View the order outstandings reports • Explain Pre-closure of Orders • Maintain Reorder Levels
Tracking Additional Costs of Purchase
At the end of the module Tracking Additional Costs of Purchase, you will be able to:
• Track additional costs of purchase like Packing Cost and Transportation Cost • Record Purchase Transaction with Additional Cost Details in Voucher Mode • Rcord Purchase Transaction with Additional Cost Details in Item Invoice Mode • Record Debit Note Voucher with Additional Cost
Cost/Profit Centres Management
In this module you will learn to:
• Create and maintain cost centres • Create and maintain the cost categories • View reports relating to cost centres and cost categories • Create and maintain cost centres class, and • Generate reports related to cost centre and categories
Budgets and Scenarios
At the end of the Module Budgets and Scenarios, you will be able to….
• Explain the meaning and importance of maintaining a budget in an organisation • Create and maintain budgets using Tally • Generate the variance report • Manage and create Scenarios in Tally
Generating & Printing Reports
At the end of the module Generating and Printing Reports, you will be able to….
• Analyze and Generate the reports like Stock Query, Godown wise Stock Availability, Stock Summary Analysis and Movement Analysis report • Compare the reports quarterly • Generate Financial Statements • Generate Books and Registers • Take Print of invoice and Reports
About the Tally Bookkeeper Professional Certificate
Preparing to start a new career in bookkeeping, or want to learn how to manage your own account books,this program will teach you in-demand skills and latest accounting tools to excel. Bookkeepers are in high demand across many industries and focus on various areas of accounting, finance, or taxation.
Designed by Tally, India’s leading business management software solution company, this program will introduce you to the concepts of corporate finance, accounting, taxation, and statutory compliances, equipping you to handle accounting transactions in the work environment with ease. You’ll learn how to use Tally software, used by 80% of companies in India for financial reporting, in a wide variety of real-business situations. Upon completion, you will earn a Professional Certificate from Tally, validating your competency in finance and accounting fundamentals, proficiency with Tally business management software, and signal your job readiness to potential employers. In this program, you’ll learn: How to close Financial Year Books of Accounts and begin the next Financial Year How to work on Accounts Payable and Receivable Management The fundamentals of Banking Solutions (BRS), Budgets and Control Management, the workings of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the calculations of Tax Deducted at Sources (TDS) To create MIS Reports Purchase and sales order processing Stock keeping unit maintenance (SKU) Less than INR 1650/month! Enroll today!
