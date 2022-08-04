Learner Reviews & Feedback for Principles of Accounts Payable and Receivable Management by Tally Education
About the Course
This course is for those interested in starting a career in bookkeeping. The course builds on the knowledge and skills covered in the first course in this professional certificate, Fundamentals of Accounting and Reporting, and dives deeper into accounts payable and receivable management.
You will not only learn concepts related to accounts payable and receivable, but also demonstrate the basic concepts of computerized accounting using Tally. Tally is a revolutionary product which has been created with greater flexibility and a new look and feel.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
- Classify inventory
- Manage accounts receivable and accounts payable
- Manage purchase and sales orders
- Track costs of purchase
- Manage cost and profit centers
- Create and maintain budgets using TallyPrime
- Generate reports
No prior experience in bookkeeping is required. To be successful in this course, you should have completed the first course in this program, Fundamentals of Accounting and Reporting, or have the equivalent skills and knowledge....