About this Professional Certificate

Preparing to start a new career in bookkeeping, or want to learn how to manage your own account books,this program will teach you in-demand skills and latest accounting tools to excel. Bookkeepers are in high demand across many industries and focus on various areas of accounting, finance, or taxation. Designed by Tally, India’s leading business management software solution company, this program will introduce you to the concepts of corporate finance, accounting, taxation, and statutory compliances, equipping you to handle accounting transactions in the work environment with ease. You’ll learn how to use Tally software, used by 80% of companies in India for financial reporting, in a wide variety of real-business situations. Upon completion, you will earn a Professional Certificate from Tally, validating your competency in finance and accounting fundamentals, proficiency with Tally business management software, and signal your job readiness to potential employers. In this program, you’ll learn: How to close Financial Year Books of Accounts and begin the next Financial Year How to work on Accounts Payable and Receivable Management The fundamentals of Banking Solutions (BRS), Budgets and Control Management, the workings of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the calculations of Tax Deducted at Sources (TDS) To create MIS Reports Purchase and sales order processing Stock keeping unit maintenance (SKU) Less than INR 1650/month! Enroll today!
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 10 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 10 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Fundamentals of Accounting and Reporting

Course2

Course 2

Principles of Accounts Payable and Receivable Management

Course3

Course 3

Basics of Statutory Compliance and Taxation

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Tally Education

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder