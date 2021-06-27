About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Intuit Bookkeeping
Beginner Level

No previous bookkeeping or accounting experience required.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define accounting and the concepts of accounting measurement.

  • Explain the role of a bookkeeper and common bookkeeping tasks and responsibilities.

  • Summarize the double entry accounting method.

  • Explain the ethical and social responsibilities of bookkeepers in ensuring the integrity of financial information.

Skills you will gain

  • Basis Of Accounting
  • accounting software
  • Accounting Cycle
  • Creating Financial Statements
  • Double-Entry Bookkeeping System
Course 1 of 4 in the
Intuit Bookkeeping
Beginner Level

No previous bookkeeping or accounting experience required.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Intuit

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Accounting Concepts and Measurement

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Accounting Cycle (Part 1)

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The Accounting Cycle (Part 2)

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Accounting Principles and Practices

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate

Intuit Bookkeeping

