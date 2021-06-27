This is the first course in a series of four that will give you the skills needed to start your career in bookkeeping. If you have a passion for helping clients solve problems, this course is for you. In this course, you will be introduced to the role of a bookkeeper and learn what bookkeeping professionals do every day. You will dive into the accounting concepts and terms that will provide the foundation for the next three courses. You will learn how to work your way through the accounting cycle and be able to read and produce key financial statements.
No previous bookkeeping or accounting experience required.
Define accounting and the concepts of accounting measurement.
Explain the role of a bookkeeper and common bookkeeping tasks and responsibilities.
Summarize the double entry accounting method.
Explain the ethical and social responsibilities of bookkeepers in ensuring the integrity of financial information.
- Basis Of Accounting
- accounting software
- Accounting Cycle
- Creating Financial Statements
- Double-Entry Bookkeeping System
As a global technology platform, Intuit's vision is to build the world’s largest professional network that gives tax, bookkeeping, and financial experts confidence and empowers them with intelligent tools and development paths to provide an exceptional experience to our customers and make them successful in their financial lives.
Accounting Concepts and Measurement
In this module, you'll be introduced to the role of a bookkeeper and gain an understanding of how to use the accounting equation and double-entry accounting.
The Accounting Cycle (Part 1)
In this module, you will learn about the accounting cycle and how bookkeepers use the general journal and general ledger to record and keep track of business transactions.
The Accounting Cycle (Part 2)
In this module, you will learn how bookkeepers using accounting software to record transactions. You will also further your understanding of the accounting cycle by learning how to create trail balances and produce financial statemnets.
Accounting Principles and Practices
In this final module for Course 1, you will gain an understanding of key accounting assumptions and principles and learn about the different types of accounting methods bookkeepers use.
Great review of Bookkeeping and basic accounting principles. It felt good doing T accounts again. And, it was refreshing to hear accounts keep "cheat sheets" on their desks.
Course was very good. Had some issues with the final quiz as the workbook didn't load into excel correctly. There were issues with the general ledger in excel.
Could provide more hands on practice and better explanation about which accounts to choose, but a good comprehensive tool to learn the bookkeeping basics fairly quickly.
Very basic but well done course for an introduction to bookkeeping concepts. It is not a hands-on how-to course but does provide a basic overview of the bookkeeper position and some terminology.
Whether you are starting out or looking for a career change, the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate prepares you for a variety of jobs in public accounting, private industry, government, and non-profit organizations—and for the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional exam. If you are detail-oriented and passionate about solving clients’ problems, this program is for you. You’ll gain a foundational understanding of accounting principles and an introduction to QuickBooks Online through hands-on practice working with real-world accounting scenarios. Upon completion, you’ll be ready to take the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional exam. With this certification, you will be qualified to apply for a position as a bookkeeper at Intuit QuickBooks Live or anywhere in the field. To learn more, visit https://home.pearsonvue.com/intuit. Build a foundation of bookkeeping concepts and accounting measurement.
