In this second course, you will dive deeper into the world of bookkeeping and focus on accounting for assets. If you are familiar with bookkeeping basics, such as double entry accounting, you are ready for this course. You will gain an understanding of common asset types, learn how to account for inventory, calculate cost of goods sold, and work with Property, Plant, and Equipment (PP&E). Upon completing this course, you will use your new knowledge of assets to record transactions and produce financial statements for increasingly complex business situations.
This course is part of the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Course 1 Bookkeeper Basics, or the equivalent, is a recommended prerequisite for this course.
What you will learn
Summarize the common types of assets a business may have.
Describe the importance of control over inventory.
Outline how depreciation expense is reported on an income statement.
Illustrate how transactions can be recorded in terms of the resulting change in the elements of the accounting equation.
Skills you will gain
- Accounts receivable and cash receipts
- Inventory costing methods
- PP&E Accounting
- Asset Accounting
- Depreciation
Course 1 Bookkeeper Basics, or the equivalent, is a recommended prerequisite for this course.
Offered by
Intuit
As a global technology platform, Intuit's vision is to build the world’s largest professional network that gives tax, bookkeeping, and financial experts confidence and empowers them with intelligent tools and development paths to provide an exceptional experience to our customers and make them successful in their financial lives.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Accounting Concepts and Measurement
In this module, you'll begin to work with assets and understand how to account for sales, notes receivable, and uncollectible accounts.
Inventory Accounting Methods
In this module, you will learn about inventory accounting methods, including cost of goods sold, costing methods, and management techniques.
Property and Equipment
In this module, you will learn how to work with plant, property, equipment, depreciation of assets, and the implications of equipment leases.
Applying Accounting Principles and Knowledge
In this module, you will apply your knowledge of accounting principles to identify how various transactions and assets impact the balance sheet and income statement.
Reviews
- 5 stars55.11%
- 4 stars24.14%
- 3 stars12.21%
- 2 stars5.39%
- 1 star3.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ASSETS IN ACCOUNTING
If you are a numbers person - question #3 on final quiz will drive you insane. I haven't found anyone who has gotten the correct answer. It was an informative course.
Love the test at the end with Excel spreadsheet.. to go from General Ledger to Balance Sheet.. then Inventory exercise.. awesome!
Overall great course. Still unclear about some things and there is no way to clarify. That would make it better. But besides that this course is well done.
A lot of information is covered but I think it would be ideal to have more practice with actual books like the case study. it was a lot to figure out.
About the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate
Whether you are starting out or looking for a career change, the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate prepares you for a variety of jobs in public accounting, private industry, government, and non-profit organizations—and for the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional exam. If you are detail-oriented and passionate about solving clients’ problems, this program is for you. You’ll gain a foundational understanding of accounting principles and an introduction to QuickBooks Online through hands-on practice working with real-world accounting scenarios. Upon completion, you’ll be ready to take the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional exam. With this certification, you will be qualified to apply for a position as a bookkeeper at Intuit QuickBooks Live or anywhere in the field. To learn more, visit https://home.pearsonvue.com/intuit. Build a foundation of bookkeeping concepts and accounting measurement.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.