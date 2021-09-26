About this Course

229,384 recent views
Course 2 of 4 in the
Intuit Bookkeeping
Beginner Level

Course 1 Bookkeeper Basics, or the equivalent, is a recommended prerequisite for this course.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Summarize the common types of assets a business may have.

  • Describe the importance of control over inventory.

  • Outline how depreciation expense is reported on an income statement.

  • Illustrate how transactions can be recorded in terms of the resulting change in the elements of the accounting equation.

Skills you will gain

  • Accounts receivable and cash receipts
  • Inventory costing methods
  • PP&E Accounting
  • Asset Accounting
  • Depreciation
Course 2 of 4 in the
Intuit Bookkeeping
Beginner Level

Course 1 Bookkeeper Basics, or the equivalent, is a recommended prerequisite for this course.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Intuit

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up75%(2,389 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Accounting Concepts and Measurement

5 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Inventory Accounting Methods

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Property and Equipment

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Applying Accounting Principles and Knowledge

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate

Intuit Bookkeeping

