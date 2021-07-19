GF
Jan 25, 2022
Excellent training materials! I highly recommend it! Thanks a lot for providing us with such a great training at a very low cost! Thanks, keep up the good work!
LH
Oct 19, 2021
Overall great course. Still unclear about some things and there is no way to clarify. That would make it better. But besides that this course is well done.
By Lenora W•
Jul 19, 2021
There are a lot of errors made in this course, especially when it comes to the material provided and answers to the quizzes and the workbooks you need to do before the last test of each section. It just appears that this was just thrown together and not proofread for errors. It has been very frustrating that the students are paying for this and all the errors.
In my honest opinion, I would tell others to not waste their money. To just get a Bookkeeper Certification from NACPB or the AIPB.
By Sara C•
Jun 23, 2021
There were some glitches where I answered questions correctly on the quizzes but I was told I was incorrect. Also, some questions didn't actually specify which answer they were looking for. Or, in what format they wanted, comma necessary in an answer, $ sign, etc, and I was marked incorrectly. I put a lot of hard work into this course and it was frustrating to see that I "failed" a quiz when in actuality I passed it.
By Nicole N•
Jul 27, 2021
Lots of errors and typo's in the course, not sure who put this online without proofreading it but Intuit should get on this or pull the course. Not effective.
By Sheena M•
Jul 29, 2021
The grading is very much off. It constantly mark problems wrong when they are correct. I should get a refund. Not worth $49
By Aaron W•
Aug 19, 2021
This course started well but has several critical issues:
Content further in the course comes with activities but no explanations of new material.
Answers in both practice quizzes and on the final exam are often wrong, using incorrect accounting equations and arithmetic.
Spreadsheets provided have multiple issues.
Overall, this course needs to be reviewed by an accounting professional for both precision and accuracy.
By Sara L•
Jul 13, 2021
I wish this showed more explanations or feedback on the correct answers.
By Radhames M•
Aug 5, 2021
There are a few errors on some of the questions in the test. In regards with the correct format to write your answers to question 4 and 5.
By Cassandra J•
Jul 21, 2021
The case studies/spreadsheet activities lack any sort of feedback or grading but are necessary to pass the following quiz which makes it frustrating because as someone else stated on here " you don't know what you don't know" so for someone learning who is most likely going to make a mistake some feedback is necessary.
By Anna C•
Aug 18, 2021
This course is poorly-formatted, with many video lessons coded incorrectly, missing or incorrect transcripts, activities that don't work correctly, and assessments that ask questions that can't be answered with available information.
By Kay S•
Jul 31, 2021
This course is similar to the Bookkeeping Basics course before it, very affordable but with some drawbacks. I still really dislike the time taken to listen to the animated characters, and I still like the experts that share but wish there were more graphics to go with what they are covering. Most of the material in this course was very basic with the exception of making journal entries for depreciation, operating leases, and capital leases; for these subjects the instruction was too brief and unclear for me, so I will have to try to figure out how to learn more about that elsewhere. Still some glitches with some of the practice sessions and quizzes and exams.
By Jessica R•
Sep 27, 2021
There are several errors in the worksheets and quizzes for this course, so when you get the correct answer it's marked wrong, or the information in the worksheets is not actually teaching you what it's supposed to. This course really needs to be gone over with a fine-tooth comb and corrected, because it's very frustrating to not know which answers I'm getting wrong because I don't understand and which I'm getting wrong because the actual course is in error.
By S P A•
Aug 2, 2021
Really not well thought out, some statistical errors in presentation does not help learners. And the presentation is less than professional.
By Paula L•
Jul 29, 2021
None of this actually helps me with my bookkeeping work I currently do. I need formulas provided to me in order to solve for current amounts and the case study was very confusing.
By Patrick v d W•
Nov 15, 2021
good course and content but not enough emphasis and explanations on formulas in the inventory section. To many description were not clearly explained.
By SHAMSHAD A•
Jul 11, 2021
not easy to pass.
By Lesley C•
Oct 20, 2021
By Sandra M•
Dec 28, 2021
Things are explained well enough, but there needs to be about 3 times the amount of practice exercises. The final assignment was great but very difficult to remember and go back over everything. It would have been better had we had more of those type of exercises along the way. Some practices were ridiculously oversimplified to the point they didn't even make you thing. It would just point or outline the place you were supposed to put the numbers. This is fine for a first exercise, but it should be followed up with something more challenging. Also in final exercise, I had the wrong amount under total debits, and I'm still not sure where my mistake was (my credits equaled debits and my income and balance sheet resulted in the correct numbers for the final quiz, so i'm still not sure where the mistake was in the trial balance. Would be nice to know.
By DeAnna B•
Nov 19, 2021
Some of the quiz answers are incorrect, and some do not provide adequate information. Someone should review. Example - Equipment purchased on May 1st Value $25,000, Salvage $6,000,useful life 5 years. Depreciation would not be $3,800 - they did not own it all year, only 8 months.
By Joshua L•
Jul 23, 2021
The directions to format entering numbers for answers is incorrectly given.
By Ariana P•
Apr 26, 2022
The course is very buggy and hard to follow at times. a lot of concepts are ill explained. i wish there was an example case study to look at so i know what went wrong on mine.
By Alexandria R•
Nov 4, 2021
Teaches you good things, but quiz questions are often badly worded or sometimes just plain wrong? Still worth it, but extremely frustrating
By Shannon R•
Sep 20, 2021
There are a lot of significant errors in multiple quizzes and a large section of audio missing.
By Aaron M•
Oct 27, 2021
Course has several minor errors. Overall the content is educational and accurate.
By George T•
May 10, 2022
Terrible. Every individual part of this is poorly made. It's very clearly slapped together from a lot of advertising and training material that they already had lying around. It spends an absurd amount of time advertising Quickbooks as software meant to automate a lot of the tedious processes of bookkeeping, but the tests are designed around using extremely poorly formatted prefabbed excel spreadsheets that look like they're purposefully designed to manufacture eye strain. The videos have very little educational content but run on endlessly, somehow managing to say the same thing over and over again without making anything clearer. There are many interactive activities that are genuinely broken, there are many times you will be quizzed but receive no feedback about what you could do better, and there are many errors riddled throughout the course that will make some assignments/tests impossible if you actually try to follow the instructions as intended.
Overall this course is needlessly tedious, provides extremely little actual education for the time you need to put in and will often leave you wondering why you're being educated in double-entry bookkeeping by people who clearly do not care about doublechecking their own work.
By Darryl E M•
Mar 10, 2022
Really poorly designed. Many exercises have incomplete information, or are so unclear in their instruction, they leave the student GUESSING at what's NOT stated. The Excel exercise at the end was god-awful. Took me way too much time because the "Equipment Loan" piece was not thought out and they didn't explicity state that the interest was $27.77 EVERY period (like there's no amortization - lame!). So I used my experience to back into an interest rate of 1.333% APR and made an amortization table to get the July interest amount - only to learn during the Inventory correction exercise, that (because it divulges the correct total expenses amount) the interest was the same for June and July (not realistic).
I hope that someone takes the time to read my NUMEROUS feedbacks and content improvement suggestions, then ACTUALLY has some who didn't write the exercise complete it.
Bad. F