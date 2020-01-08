About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Financial Reporting Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Orientation

1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Module 1: Cash & Accounts Receivable

7 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week 2

Module 2: Inventory - Measurement

5 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week 3

Module 3: Inventory - Additional Issues

6 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week 4

Module 4: PP&E - Acquisition & Disposition

5 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

