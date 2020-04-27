AH
Jun 18, 2020
I wish I could pay for your lecture, but unfortunately I can't. The website "coursera" is a treasure for every individual who keeps a desire of quality education.
YZ
Apr 21, 2021
the subject matter is very continuous with the current era so it is easy to understand. added a better Indonesian translation.
By Scott M A•
Apr 27, 2020
Great content, at the right level and quickly gets to the point.
By Diego A C•
Jul 26, 2019
A great course which offered me great knowledge on the Asset part of accounting. I would highly recommend this course to others that search to expand their knowledge of accounting. I will continue to go to the next courses. Thank you!
By Saddam A•
Jun 19, 2020
I wish I could pay for your lecture, but unfortunately I can't. The website "coursera" is a treasure for every individual who keeps a desire of quality education.
By Riezky P•
Apr 21, 2021
the subject matter is very continuous with the current era so it is easy to understand. added a better Indonesian translation.
By Latha R•
May 25, 2020
The concept covered are good and the test your knowledge section helps to revise and the course material is of good quality. Thanks, professor Davis and the team
By Marcel M E•
Jun 5, 2020
Overall very good course, liked it very much and learnt a lot. Some things for improvement:
-include white board examples in the slide deck,
-examples to every calcuation you expect the students have to know in the final quiz. For example there were calculations in the quiz regarding Financial instruments held to mautarity but no example (white board and slides) or at least references where to find good examples
By Dhinesh A D•
Mar 11, 2022
Excellent course on financial accounting that specifically focuses on Asset recognition and evaluation. Covers the vast investment options available such as stocks, bonds and accounting for gains and losses. How to account for acquisition, disposition and different cost allocation methods such as activity-based, time-based,straight line method and double-declining method are few takeaways should mention about.
By Hemakshi D K•
Jun 23, 2021
The instructor patiently explained the subject of balance sheet assets, its measurement and accounting in a very clear and systematized way. Look forward to taking the third course in this specialisation.
Thanks Gregory Sir, University of Illinois and Cousera for developing such an informative course.
By Kesya A M•
Apr 28, 2022
Very well, but I think I don't really like peer graded assignment system. It's really takes time waiting for review
By Delmy M•
Nov 13, 2019
Great Course! I definitely learned to look at financial statements differently with this course.
By Khalil R•
Aug 18, 2021
This course was very insightful ad gave a lot of information on understanding reporting assets
By Ismail B•
Apr 5, 2022
very expert content ,fully helpfull , more knowledge , trusted resources thanks so much
By Malaika K•
Aug 5, 2020
It was really helpful as it teaches us the basics of financial statements .
By WAKAS A T•
Jan 9, 2020
Very informative course for Accounting background students.
By Mario J R M•
Mar 29, 2019
Excellent course Accounting Analysis, congratulations
By Juan F S G•
Jun 14, 2021
Excellent teacher, excellent course!
By D C M G•
Feb 5, 2021
good content and easy explanation
By Vivian X•
Jul 31, 2020
I learn a lot from this course.
By Mobeen A•
Feb 13, 2020
Very informative and focused.
By Fransisca S R•
Apr 8, 2021
excellent course!!
By Jackson M K•
Dec 26, 2017
Worth every cent!
By Felippe Q•
Apr 23, 2022
Excelente curso!
By Henry T•
Apr 17, 2021
it's good topic
By CARPIO L S M•
Jan 25, 2021
Muy buen curso.
By Mohamed H M S•
Jul 2, 2020
awesome Course.